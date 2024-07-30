Now Hiring! TBI Announces Three Job Openings in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. TBI POLICE OFFICER Protective Services Unit Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Serves as first responder for any incident that may occur at Tennessee Bureau of Investigation facilities, or any area Tennessee Bureau of Investigation may be operating in. Performs law enforcement duties to protect themselves and others. (Including but not limited to using force, up to and including deadly force; performing strenuous physical activity such as pursuing, subduing, and/or apprehending suspects; participating in physical training activities such as Close Quarters Conflict Control (CQC), firearms qualification and weapons handling; and operating vehicles in emergency and non-emergency situations, etc.) Serves as initial contact for anyone who conducts business at TBI facilities to support all agency operations. Assists TBI Special Agents in investigative operations including but not limited to Human Trafficking, search warrants, arrest warrants, prisoner transports, crime scene security, etc. in support of investigative activities. Conducts background investigations on internal and external customers to support TBI hiring practices and internal hiring managers and in compliance with state statute.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate degree, or 2 years of qualifying coursework. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $4,450 – $6,658

For Additional Information: Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Please apply on job opening 60172. This position will be posted on July 30, 2024 –August 5, 2024 for five business days.

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ASSOCIATE Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Job Duties: Receives telephonic and electronic inquiries and performs personal identifying information (PII) (e.g., Name, date of birth, etc.) searches of federal and state databases via the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Flex-check system. Verifies the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) identifying information to process requests. Reviews PII on potential gun buyers and compares it to potential matches in federal and state databases. Adheres to security and privacy regulations and policies to ensure that criminal history information will not be released. Receives, reviews and analyzes criminal record responses and police reports to determine if any prohibiting factors exist. Updates criminal history databases as needed. Notifies the FFL on the final determination of the transaction. Receives telephonic inquiries and answers general questions from the general public and FFL’s. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience with disposition of firearms may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $3,150 – $4,733

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov) and apply to Job Opening 60178. This position will remain posted from July 30, 2024 – August 5, 2024 for 5 business days.

CRIME INFORMATION COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of computer operations or law enforcement teletype communications work; graduation from an accredited two-year college or technical institute with a major in computer science, data processing, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required two years of experience.

Monthly Salary: $2,825 – $4,225

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov) and apply on job opening 60181. This position will be posted on July 30, 2024 – August 5, 2024 for five business days.

