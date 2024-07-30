Final preparations underway for waterfowl hunting season and fish restocking at Martens Lake

TRIPOLI - A project at Martens Lake in Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area that created boating channels and repaired a portion of the dike network has been completed.

Water levels remain low at Martens Lake as newly seeded grass is allowed to grow in the construction area. Final preparations for refilling the popular hunting and fishing destination are underway including installation of improved water control structures.

Martens Lake will be pumped as dry as possible prior to refilling and problematic fish that remain will be removed. Renovating the fishery will improve the success of fish stocking planned for fall of 2024.

Water will be allowed to partially refill Martens Lake beginning in August. This will allow for waterfowl and hunter use in time for teal season on Sept. 1. The water level will continue to increase toward crest throughout the fall.