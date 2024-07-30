Rocstar Music inks major label distribution deal with Ada-Warner Music

Rocstar Music-Bigger Than Life Ada-Warner Music Group Officialdealmaker

Rob Terell, founder and CEO of Rocstar World leads his team of emerging music executives to historic third Major Label Distribution Deal with ADA/Warner Music.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocstar World Secures Historic Third Major Label Distribution Deal with ADA/Warner Music

Rocstar World, the visionary lifestyle brand and parent company of Rocstar Music, proudly announces a monumental partnership with ADA/Warner Music Group. This groundbreaking deal, facilitated by founder/CEO, Rob Terell, the “Officialdealmaker” and COO/Producer extraordinaire, Brother Beatz “Bigger than Life,” marks Rocstar World's third major label distribution agreement, making it the only artist development company aligned with all three industry giants: Sony/Orchard, Empire/Universal, and now ADA/Warner Music Group.

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize the impact of Rocstar Music’s artists, producers, and managers. The alliance reflects a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to transforming the culture of independent artistic vision and freedom.

“Securing this third major label distribution deal is a significant milestone for Rocstar,” said Robert Terell, CEO and Founder of Rocstar World. “We are dedicated to providing our artists with unparalleled resources, opportunities, and a global platform to amplify their voices. Our partnership with ADA/Warner Music Group will empower our talented roster to reach new heights and redefine success in the industry.”

Rocstar World comprises a team of multi-platinum artists, producers, songwriters, and experienced industry veterans dedicated to building a legacy and reaching unprecedented heights. Their commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its multifaceted approach to brand development. The company’s business culture prioritizes three things in one specific order: faith, family, and business. This mindset helps set them apart as a lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering independent artists to fulfill their destiny and purpose.

Working with ADA/Warner Music Group will empower Rocstar World's roster of artists with enhanced tools, resources, and a broader global audience reach. The alliance underscores Rocstar World's mission to level the playing field for artists and labels, ensuring more lucrative partnership agreements and improved returns on music investments.

For media inquiries, please contact:

PR Rep - Michele Washington

President of Industry Certified Media

Email: media@industrycertified.net