Innovations in Aging Video series highlights NYSOFA's public-private partnerships to support older adults Learn more about Innovations in Aging

Statewide innovations were the focus at the 2024 Aging Concerns Unite Us conference (ACUU). NYSOFA encourages all aging services providers to watch these videos and learn more about some of the tools available to help older adults in your community.

We gave presenters an assignment: In 8 minutes or less, describe (or show) your program innovation, present outcomes data, and talk about how aging services providers can leverage each program innovation to best serve older adults.