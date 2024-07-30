Want to see bats in the wild? Attend 2 upcoming DWR viewing events in August

Salt Lake City — Utah is home to 18 confirmed bat species, and an upcoming Utah Division of Wildlife Resources event will give you the opportunity to learn more about them and to possibly see bats up close.

Townsend's big-eared bats

Bats are unique in that they are the only mammals capable of true flight. They live throughout the state and can be abundant wherever they can find food, shelter and water. Utah's bats feed almost exclusively on insects.

While southern Utah has the greatest diversity of bat species, DWR biologists conduct surveys statewide to learn more about the different species, where they are located throughout Utah and how their populations are doing.

During these surveys, biologists use special nets — often placed near the water — to snare bats as they swoop down to eat insects. The biologists then quickly detangle the bats from the nets, identify the species, gather other health information and release the bats back into the wild. At two upcoming events, members of the public will have the opportunity to take a close look at the bats before they are released.

"Bats are an incredibly important part of our ecosystem," DWR Central Region Outreach Manager Scott Root said. "They are often misunderstood, and sometimes feared, when they don't need to be. We are excited to provide more information about these unique animals and hopefully the chance to see them up close at two upcoming events being held around the state."

Details for both events

The first event will be held Friday, Aug. 16 from 8:30–11:30 p.m at the Alta Ski Area at the Wildcat Base parking lot. Attendees will hear an informative, outdoor presentation about bats. Then, they will go to the area where the netting survey will take place and will have a chance to see bats up close. Participants will be required to wear an N95 mask when near the bats to help prevent health concerns to the bats. Masks will be provided or participants can bring their own. Participants should bring a camp chair, and small flashlight or headlamp because it will be very dark. While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite, as the event is weather dependent.

The second event will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 from 7–10 p.m. at Mammoth Cave, approximately 5 miles northeast of Duck Creek Village. Around sunset, attendees will gather under the ponderosa pines to hear an informative presentation about bats. Nets will be placed near the mouth of the cave, and attendees should have a good chance of seeing bats and learning more about them from the biologists conducting the survey. Similar to the first event, participants will be required to wear an N95 mask when within 6 feet of the bats to help prevent health concerns to the bats. If you attend the event, you should bring a camp chair, and a small flashlight or headlamp, as well. Register in advance for this free event on Eventbrite.