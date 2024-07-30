Luxury Resort Teams Up with Endurance Sports Brand to Create One-of-a-Kind Retreat
Diamond Mills Resort & Spa teams up with Alpha Win to create a luxury guided bike tour package for travelers to explore the Hudson Valley like never before.SAUGERTIES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a journey of luxury in the picturesque Hudson Valley with Diamond Mills Resort & Spa’s exclusive bike tour package, Hudson Valley Detours.
This intimate all-inclusive wellness retreat combines adventure and relaxation, allowing guests to explore scenic landscapes and enjoy guided exercise, nutritious meals, and professional wellness services, for a rejuvenating holistic health experience.
"The fusion of Diamond Mills Resort & Spa's luxurious hospitality with Alpha Win's expertise in endurance sports heralds a new chapter in wellness tourism."
- Chris Mayone, Project Manager at Diamond Mills Resort & Spa
Each day, guests bike to different iconic Hudson Valley locations. Our experienced guides are equipped with a deep understanding and love for the area.
To refuel, savor the flavors of the region with curated farm-to-table dining experiences at BLACKBARN Hudson Valley, where the freshest local ingredients are transformed into culinary masterpieces by renowned chefs.
After a day of riding, wellness experts at the Waterside Spa utilize bespoke spa treatments crafted to rejuvenate and refresh both body and mind. The boutique hotel, Diamond Mills, offers luxurious accommodations with an exclusive balcony view of a cascading waterfall, promising a tranquil retreat to recharge for the next day of adventure. The pinnacle of this luxurious sojourn is a private river cruise along the majestic Hudson River, taking in the region and historic landmarks that line the storied banks.
“We believe in the transformative power of wellness and leisure; Hudson Valley Detours is a testament to this belief." - Tommy Struzzieri - CEO of Alpha Win
With personalized service and a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, Hudson Valley Detours invites you to join an idyllic retreat that epitomizes the art of sophisticated travel. For reservations and inquiries, please contact our dedicated team who are at your service to ensure a seamless and extraordinary journey.
Visit www.hudsonvalleydetours.com for more information.
