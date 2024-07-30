Roadwork on the Pearl City Viaduct shifts to the eastbound direction

Main, News Posted on Jul 30, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users that roadwork for the H-1 Freeway Improvements Project, from the H-1/H-2 Merge to the Hālawa Interchange will shift to the eastbound direction starting Wednesday, July 31, weather permitting.

Three to four right lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Merge and the Waimalu/Pearlridge offramp (Exit 10), on Tuesday nights through Sunday mornings, nightly. Roadwork will begin with a three-lane closure at 7 p.m., and at 8 p.m. a fourth lane will be closed. See lane closure times below.

Tuesday nights through Friday mornings from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

From 7 p.m. Friday nights through 8 a.m. Saturdays.

From 7 p.m. Saturday nights through 9 a.m. Sundays.

HDOT will perform concrete repairs on defected areas that are located with sounding equipment, repair expansion joints, and conduct drain improvements. Roadwork on the eastbound Pearl City Viaduct will take approximately six months to complete, and after that HDOT will continue repairs on the eastbound Waimalu Viaduct. Some work in the westbound direction will be needed for testing and rebar welding and HDOT will provide advanced notice of these closures. For weekly updates for roadwork scheduled on O‘ahu visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

