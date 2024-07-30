Attorney General Bonta Secures Sentencing of Eight Thieves Who Stole over $1.7 Million in Luxury Goods During ‘Smash and Grab’ Robbery Series

The robberies resulted in a loss of over $1.7 million and includes a well-publicized Nordstrom robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the sentencing of eight people involved in “smash and grab” robberies carried out at high-end retail stores in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties. From May 11, 2023 to August 23, 2023, a group of nine defendants committed a series of smash and grab robberies, grand thefts, and overnight burglaries throughout Southern California for a total loss of over $1.7 million. The victims included Nordstrom, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Gucci, and Magnolia Park, an upscale boutique. The remaining defendant in the case has pled guilty and will be sentenced at a future date.



“I am committed to bringing the full force of the California Department of Justice to fight organized retail crime both in the field and in the courtroom,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “This was not a one-off shoplifting offence, it was a dangerous, coordinated scheme. These crimes hurt our businesses and pose a serious threat to our communities. I am thankful to our local law enforcement partners and Mayor Bass for their collaboration in this battle against organized retail crime. We will not give up until we put a stop to this criminal activity all together.”

“The guilty pleas and prison sentences for these individuals send a clear message that organized retail crime will not be tolerated in our community,” said Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton. “The diligent work of the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force and the collaboration with the State of California's Department of Justice have brought justice and safety to our neighborhoods. These outcomes are a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the public and upholding the law."

“These crimes will not be tolerated in the Glendale community,” said Glendale Police Chief Manuel Cid. “Rest assured we have and will continue to bring all of our resources to bear on this issue. Collaboration with our partner agencies is a cornerstone of these arrests. I’d like to especially thank the Attorney General’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department for their partnership and leadership in providing us with the utmost support in ensuring we stand against these crimes together.”

The details of the sentence are:

Jordan Harris pled guilty to carjacking and two counts of grand theft from the YSL in Glendale and the Nordstrom at the Topanga Canyon mall. Harris was sentenced to 10 years 4 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Kip Henry pled guilty to one count of robbery, which occurred at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Canyon mall and one count of grand theft from a Newport Beach Louis Vuitton. Henry admitted to a prior strike conviction and was sentenced to 7 years 4 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Devon Perry pled guilty to two counts of grand theft, one from the Burberry Outlet in Riverside and another from the Nordstrom in the Topanga Canyon mall. Perry admitted to a prior strike conviction and was sentenced to 5 years 4 months state prison.

Ziona Famoso pled guilty to one count of robbery from the Nordstrom at the Topanga Canyon mall and two counts of grand theft from the Glendale YSL and Newport Beach Louis Vuitton. Famoso was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Alana Hart pled guilty to assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and grand theft at a Burberry Outlet in Riverside. Hart was sentenced to 4 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Travelle Hamblet pled guilty to one count of robbery, which occurred at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Canyon mall. Hamblet admitted to a prior strike conviction and was sentenced to 4 years state prison.

Jason Smith pled guilty to carjacking and was sentenced to 3 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Briana Jimenez pled guilty to robbery at the YSL in Glendale and was sentenced to one year in custody and felony probation.

Ivan Ramirez pled guilty to robbery and grand theft at the YSL in Glendale. Ramirez will be sentenced at a future date in 2025.

This case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force, Glendale Police Department, Burbank Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Newport Beach Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. As a result, a twenty-five count felony complaint was filed against nine defendants in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.



DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section (SPS) is prosecuting the case. The arrests in this case were carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, and the Glendale Police Department. The Attorney General has made this issue a top priority and asks the public to submit complaints and tips at oag.ca.gov/retail-theft.



A copy of the criminal complaint in today's case is available here.

