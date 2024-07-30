Senate Brings Internet Safety One Step Closer, NCPC Calls for Swift House Action

Washington, D.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s Senate passage of two key bills brings the U.S. one step closer to adding some seatbelts, air bags, and other needed safety measures to keeping children and teenagers safe on the information superhighway. The Kids Online Safety Act, or KOSA, and the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, will make selling illicit fentanyl, trafficking children, and exposure to a range of mental health risks more difficult. This is a victory for American families.

The House of Representatives now can make these two bills the law of the land. The House should make passage of these two bills the highest priority before our children return to school from summer vacation. The sooner action is taken, more lives will be saved.

