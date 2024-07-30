News Release

Disaster Assistance for Survivors of April Storms Tops $6 Million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than $6 million has been approved for homeowners and renters in West Virginia after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides of April 2-6, 2024.

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of 11 counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel. The application deadline was July 22. West Virginians can still get assistance with applications by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or an in-person Disaster Recovery Center.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continue response and recovery efforts to support West Virginians who were impacted by the April 2-6 storm. More than 130 disaster loan applications, primarily for homes, have been received by the SBA with more than $1.6 million approved.

For a current list of open disaster centers, please visit DRC Locator online. If it is not possible to visit a center, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

