‘Inspiring generations’: Burgum presents Rough Rider Award to NASA astronaut James Buchli

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today presented NASA astronaut James Buchli with the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation for its citizens, highlighting his significant impact on aerospace and his trailblazing career as the first North Dakotan to fly in space.

“It’s my incredible honor today to be here to share a little bit more about an individual of exemplary character, of incredible and remarkable service to our country, and someone who has literally gone further and gone higher than any other North Dakotan in history,” Burgum said.

Burgum announced Buchli (pronounced Buck-lee) as the 49th recipient of the Rough Rider Award on May 20. The award was presented during a ceremony today in Robin Hall at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks with more than 150 family, friends and colleagues in attendance, including Buchli’s wife of 54 years, Jean.

Buchli was born in New Rockford, graduated from Fargo Central High School and was a distinguished Marine Corps aviator who served in the Vietnam War before becoming a NASA astronaut with a career marked by impeccable service and groundbreaking achievements. He became the first North Dakotan to fly in space and is a veteran of four space flights. He has orbited the Earth 319 times, traveled 7.74 million miles and spent more than 20 days in space.

“Jim’s life and career touched every corner of North Dakota, inspiring generations of people who looked to space for their career and proving to all of us that there’s no limit to what a North Dakotan can do,” Burgum said.

Buchli credited his upbringing in North Dakota with providing inspirational teachers, coaches and other role models, saying, “North Dakota is a unique place. All of us who come from there have benefited greatly.” He cited President Roosevelt’s famous quote in which Roosevelt said, “I would not have been President had it not been for my experience in North Dakota.”

“And I think that’s probably true for a lot of us,” Buchli said. “If it wasn’t for the time that we spent in North Dakota, we would not have done some of the things that we’ve been able to do in our careers and our lives.”

Buchli was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2019, solidifying his legacy as one of the foremost figures in American space history. He has frequently returned to North Dakota, engaging with UND’s Space Studies program and inspiring future generations of aerospace professionals.

“When I talk to children and students, young adults, I talk about those things that are important as they have been in growing up in North Dakota – those attributes of hard work, tenacity, goals, those are things that make the difference in whether you’re going to be successful or whether you’re not,” Buchli said. “And so I’m very proud to have been in a place where that is part of our culture, and I hope that culture is going to stay with us for years to come.”

Former UND Dean of Aerospace Bruce Smith, who nominated Buchli for the Rough Rider Award, praised Buchli’s “extensive” support of UND and Buchli’s close friendship with the late John D. Odegard, founder and former dean of UND’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences and also a 2015 Rough Rider Award recipient. Smith called Buchli “a great person” and drew a laugh when he quoted one of the other nomination letters that made the case for Buchli to receive the Rough Rider Award by stating bluntly, “He’s an astronaut, for cryin’ out loud.”

Current Dean of Aerospace Robert Kraus recalled how Buchli participated in a Space Studies symposium at UND in 2018, delivering a keynote address titled “From North Dakota to NASA” and stayed in touch with several students afterward, “truly providing inspiration to the next generation.”

“Jim was, and is, a great friend of UND, UND Aerospace, that’s why we’re here honoring him at this location today,” Kraus said.

As Buchli concluded his remarks, he presented Burgum with a North Dakota state flag that Buchli had flown in space in 1985 during the first of his four successful Space Shuttle missions. Burgum thanked him for the flag, which will be placed in the care of the State Historical Society, and as a token of appreciation he presented Buchli with a North Dakota flag that was recently flown over the State Capitol.

North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson, both of whom concurred with Burgum’s selection of Buchli for the Rough Rider Award, assisted in unveiling the official portrait of Buchli. The portrait was painted by Minot-based artist Vern Skaug, who since 1970 has painted many of the portraits hanging in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the North Dakota Capitol. The portrait will be installed at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Established during the 1961 Dakota Territory Centennial, the award was initially given as an honorary rank of Colonel in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders.