Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,023 in the last 365 days.

APEGA Initiating Practice Review on City of Calgary Following Water Main Failure

Edmonton, AB, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the critical water main failure in Calgary, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is conducting a practice review on the City of Calgary.

The practice review will inquire into the city’s engineering processes and practices as per its obligations under the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act, General Regulation, and APEGA’s practice standards. If the review indicates that unskilled practice or unprofessional conduct contributed to the water main failure, the matter will be referred for investigation.

“APEGA’s role is to regulate the practices of engineering and geoscience. This includes reviewing the practices of our permit holders at regular intervals and when incidents, such as this water main break, occur. This ensures all required standards are met to protect the public interest,” says John Corriveau, P.Eng., deputy registrar and chief regulatory officer.

APEGA will provide further updates if appropriate. For more information on practice reviews, investigations, and other regulatory processes, please visit apega.ca.

As the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, APEGA continues to drive the province forward with courage and innovation. We are the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with more than 69,000 registrants who safeguard the public welfare and contribute significantly to Alberta’s economic success and quality of life.

- 30 - 

Attachment 


Andrew MacKendrick
The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA)
 825-966-5815
media@apega.ca

You just read:

APEGA Initiating Practice Review on City of Calgary Following Water Main Failure

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more