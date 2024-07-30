Toll Brothers New Luxury Home Community, Hill Street Villas, is Coming Soon to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Luxury home community featuring 35 home sites in a picturesque setting offers a convenient, low-maintenance coastal lifestyle

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury community, Hill Street Villas , is coming soon to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature two-story single-family homes, offering residents low-maintenance living just minutes from Cherry Grove Beach on the Atlantic coastline. Site work is underway, and sales are expected to begin in fall 2024.



Hill Street Villas will offer a selection of four luxury home designs ranging from approximately 1,767 to 1,987+ square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a single-car garage. Floor plans will include well-appointed kitchens, expansive primary bedroom suites, spacious living areas, and outdoor living options. Homes are priced starting in the low $500,000s.





"We're excited to bring our luxury home designs to North Myrtle Beach," said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "With an ideal location just minutes from Cherry Grove Beach and numerous outdoor recreation opportunities, Hill Street Villas will offer a dynamic, vibrant lifestyle for our home buyers."

Located near Hill Street and 24th Avenue North, Hill Street Villas is close to a variety of recreational destinations, including picturesque golf courses, nature preserves, and parks. The community is also within proximity to top-rated schools.

Hill Street Villas will offer the luxury and convenience of both move-in-ready and quick move-in homes with stunning Designer Appointed Features selected by a professional Design Consultant.

For more information and to join the interest list for Hill Street Villas, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1504a652-24b7-479b-979d-bebcedff890e

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)