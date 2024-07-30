Enact an ‘Anti-Love Jihad Law’ for the safety of our ‘Dear Sisters’!”- Demand raised at the Hindu Rashtra-Jagruti Agitation at Dadar, Mumbai

‘Hang the ‘Love Jihadi’ in public square who brutally murdered Yashashri Shinde of Uran’

The Maharashtra government has launched the ‘Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (Dear Sister) Scheme’, but currently, due to the threat of ‘Love Jihad’, Hindu women and girls are still unsafe, and their brutal murders are ongoing. Before implementing the ‘Dear Sister’ scheme, ‘provide security for the sisters!’. For the safety of sisters, a ‘Anti Love Jihad law should be implemented immediately in the state, this urgent demand was made at the ‘Hindu Rashtra-Jagruti Agitation organized by the ‘Hindu Rashtra Coordination Committee’ near Dadar East Railway Station in Mumbai on 30th July.

Ms.Yashashri Shinde (22 years old) from Uran was brutally murdered, an act that tarnishes humanity. It was also demanded that the heinous culprit responsible for Yashashri’s murder must be hanged in a public square immediately. Representatives of Hindu organisations of Vajra Dal, MNS, Manav Seva Pratishthan, Shri Ram Mitra Mandal (Dharavi), Hindu Janajagruti Samiti women’s wing Ranragini, Sanatan Sanstha etc. and representatives of BJP’s Mahila Aghadi, women, girls, and devout hindus participated in this agitation organized by the ‘Hindu Rashtra Coordination Committee’. Participants in the protest held awareness posters in their hands and also chanted slogans. Signatures were also collected on a memorandum to be submitted to the government.

Information has come to light that 1 lakh young women & girls have disappeared from Maharashtra between 2019 to 2021. Given the large number of missing women and girls, could there be some conspiracy behind it ? Could it be a case of ‘Love Jihad’? To investigate this, the Home Department should appoint a special team, such a demand was also made during the agitation. Yashashri Shinde, living near N.I. High School on the Uran-Panvel road, was found dead near Uran Kotnaka petrol pump, with her breasts cut off and wounds on her private parts. This incident has sparked outrage not only in Maharashtra but across the country. This incident has reminded the entire nation of the ‘Shraddha Walkar case’. Just after the murder of a married woman in the Shil Diaghar area of Navi Mumbai, this incident in Uran is very shocking and terrorizing for Hindu girls. This is not the first incident; many Hindu girls like ‘Shraddha Walkar, Rupali Chandanshive, Sonam Shukla’ have been deliberately targeted. There is outrage among the public, including Hindu women, regarding the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, and the question is being raised as to when the state government will take concrete steps to prevent such incidents.

To stop the increasing atrocities on women and girls in the state, a special police unit like the ‘Anti-Romeo Squad’ should be established on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government. Complaints of love affairs between Muslim boys and Hindu girls should be registered as ‘Love Jihad’, and if any fanatic and extremist jihadi organizations, jihadi leaders, or foreign powers are found involved in these cases, they should be uprooted. There should also be immediate strict action taken against them, and these demands were also made during this movement.