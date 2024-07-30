News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of Basil Thai in ʻAiea

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF BASIL THAI IN ʻAIEA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2024 24-104

ʻAIEA, Hawaii — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH)’s Food Safety Branch issued Basil Thai, a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Basil Thai, located at 98-291 Kamehameha Highway in ʻAiea, had received a red placard on July 25 and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted on July 26 and found all violations were resolved.

The food establishment was advised to continue to have an operating hand-wash sink for proper hand washing and to monitor refrigeration to ensure safe food temperatures.

The DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]