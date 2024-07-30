PubMatic Unveils New Whitepaper: Addressability in the New Digital Landscape

Report Highlights Five Key Strategies for Publishers to Improve Monetization Amid Privacy Regulations and Signal Loss

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, has published a new whitepaper that addresses the profound shifts in the digital advertising ecosystem caused by new consumer privacy regulations and continued signal loss. The paper also addresses Google’s recent decision to continue support for third-party cookies in Chrome, which puts the choice around addressable advertising in the hands of the consumer rather than the browser.



Titled, “Addressability in the New Digital Landscape: 5 Publisher Strategies for Improved Monetization,” the comprehensive guide explores publishers' challenges and outlines five approaches they should consider as they build (and rebuild) their addressability strategies. The information will help publishers effectively monetize their inventory while providing buyers with the advanced targeting required to meet their performance and reach goals.

PubMatic’s whitepaper reveals a path forward for publishers to thrive by prioritizing audience addressability. Key strategies include:

Publisher First-Party Data: Emphasizing the importance of first-party data and the use of alternative IDs and segmentation strategies.

Publisher Second-Party Data: Explores the power of second-party data from trusted partners, focusing on privacy-safe data exchanges through clean rooms.

Third-Party Data: Discusses the continued relevance of third-party data in a privacy-first digital advertising landscape.

Publisher Contextual Data: Highlights the growing importance of contextual targeting as a privacy-safe alternative to identity-based targeting.

Addressing Industry Shifts: Urges publishers to embrace new open web standards, and prioritize partnerships that support these initiatives.



"Publishers have a unique opportunity to better position themselves within the advertising ecosystem,” said Jaan Janes, Vice President of Publisher Partnerships at PubMatic. “Our whitepaper provides actionable strategies for publishers looking to enhance their monetization through smart data management, effective audience segmentation, and embracing new technologies that elevate the performance of open internet advertising."

The whitepaper also shows PubMatic’s commitment to supporting publishers through its technology and partnerships. With solutions like the Identity Hub and Connect , PubMatic enables publishers to manage and activate multiple identity solutions, harness first-party and second-party data, and optimize contextual targeting to maximize revenue.

For more information about PubMatic and to download the full whitepaper, please visit pubmatic.com/reports/addressability-in-the-new-digital-landscape .

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

