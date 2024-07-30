All-New ASUS ProArt PX13 and ProArt P16 Are Now Available in Canada

Creativity Unbound, Anywhere: Any space becomes a personal studio with the versatile AI-powered 13" convertible ProArt PX13 and 16” powerhouse ProArt P16



TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announces that the mightily powerful ASUS ProArt PX13 and ASUS ProArt P16 laptops are now available in Canada starting July 30, 2024. Both laptops are available in different configurations. The ASUS ProArt P16 is available through the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Memory Express and NewEgg starting from CA$2,599, and the ASUS ProArt PX13 is available on the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Memory Express and NewEgg starting from CA$2,349.

AI for creators: ASUS ProArt P16 & ProArt PX13

The new ASUS ProArt AI laptop lineup is designed to empower every creator — whether they are everyday users, outdoor content creators, or professionals — to transform their precious life moments into enduring stories. The lightweight, durable and powerful laptops allow users to create anywhere, create faster, and create smarter.

Another ProArt laptop, the ultracompact and ultraportable ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop will also be available for purchase later in Q3 in Canada.

The 16-inch ProArt P16 laptop delivers unparalleled creative on-the-go experiences anywhere, boasting cutting-edge components within its premium-feel black chassis that's just 14.9 mm thin and 1.85 kg light. It comes equipped with a stunning 4K OLED touchscreen display offering impressive visuals. Powered by a 50 TOPS NPU integrated into the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that can deliver up to 321 TOPS, making it the first AI PC of its kind built for advanced AI workflows across creativity, gaming, productivity and more. Its GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU provides creatives with RTX AI acceleration in top 2D, 3D, video editing and streaming apps. RTX GPUs breeze through video editing tasks 2.5x faster with DaVinci Resolve. Adobe Premiere Pro’s AI Speech Enhance runs 4.5x faster. 3D is accelerated by as much as 6x in Autodesk Arnold. And ProArt P16 has access to exclusive NVIDIA AI software like NVIDIA Broadcast, RTX Video, and the ChatRTX tech demo.

For increased portability, the 1.38 kg 13-inch ProArt PX13 convertible laptop is designed to excel in any user scenario, with a 360° hinge that allows seamless flipping between laptop, tent, stand or tablet modes. Whether creating on-the-go or working from home, its high-resolution 3K touchscreen ASUS Lumina OLED display ensures lifelike visuals that captivate and inspire. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, ProArt PX13 is an NVIDIA Studio-validated laptop, with up to a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that delivers over 300 TOPS for an advanced AI PC experience, enabling creators to unlock unique AI capabilities and dive into AI-accelerated workflows, from textures to lighting effects to AI-generated imagery. Along with ultrafast WiFi 7 connectivity, there are extensive I/O ports including twin 40 Gbps USB4 for fast charging and external displays, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a UHS-II MicroSD card reader for quick action-cam transfers.

Both laptops are crafted to conquer and exceeds the stringent MIL-STD 810H US military standard —tested to withstand up to 95% relative humidity, altitudes up to 15,000 feet, and temperatures as low as -50°C — promising unparalleled durability and reliability. Engineered for the extremes, it guarantees longevity and sustainability, empowering creators to work, travel, and unwind with absolute confidence.

ASUS and CapCut have also partnered to give users an exclusive free six-month CapCut membership program that provides access to premium features and thousands of assets, giving them the benefits of a flexible editing workflow, magical AI tools, and a stock library.

Create smarter

These two new laptops come around with a suite of exclusive AI-powered apps and features designed to make the creative journey easier, smoother, and more powerful — from the first draft to the final version.

StoryCube is the smartest, most convenient, and most powerful way to manage all digital assets. Creators can use AI assistance to sort, edit, manage and export captured raw files. MuseTree transforms inspiration into imagery swiftly and conveniently using a simple and innovative interface, effortlessly fleshing out text-based drafts and ideas. Creations are intelligently stored and managed at all times for easy access and organization.

ProArt Creator Hub serves as a personal portal for monitoring the device's status, customizing settings, and enhancing workflow for limitless creativity. Users can fine-tune Fan Profiles for optimal cooling performance, easily access color calibration tools through Color Control, and enhance their workflow efficiency and performance management with WorkSmart and Performance Optimization.

The exclusive ASUS DialPad is an intuitive physical controller that gives users instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in their creative apps. Users can easily change brush size, or rapidly undo actions to make the creative workflow smoother. It’s fully customizable — and works with a wide range of apps. The keyboard features a dedicated Copilot key for instant, one-click access to the powerful Windows AI assistant.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

Both the ASUS ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13 are now available for purchase in Canada.

The ASUS ProArt P16 boasting the latest 12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 32 Gb of RAM, 1 TB of storage and stunning 4K OLED touchscreen display is available on the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Memory Express and NewEgg for CA$2,599.

Another version boasting an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 64 Gb of RAM, and 2 TB of storage is available exclusively on the ASUS Store and Best Buy for CA$3,499.

The ASUS ProArt PX13 with the latest 10-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 24 Gb of RAM and 1 TB of storage and stunning 3K OLED touchscreen display and bundled with an ASUS Pen 2.0 is available on the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Memory Express and NewEgg for CA$2,349.

Another version boasting the latest 12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, an RTX 4060, 1 TB of storage and 32 GB of RAM is now available in exclusivity on Best Buy and the ASUS Store for CA$2,899, and also comes bundled with an ASUS Pen 2.0.

The ASUS ProArt PZ13 will be available later in Q3 2024.

ASUS ProArt P16 CPU 12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor Display 16.0", 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA-certified DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, touchscreen, screen-to-body ratio 88%, with stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU





8 GB GDDR6 Main memory ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WI-BB94T-CB)





64 GB LPDDR5X on board





ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WV-DB93T-CB)



32 GB LPDDR5X on board Storage ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WI-BB94T-CB)





2 TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD





ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WV-DB93T-CB)



1 TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2



Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Camera FHD IR / 3DNR / ACS camera I/O ports 1 x USB4 ® supports display / power delivery





1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® supports display / power delivery



2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL



1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack



1 x DC-in



SD Express 7.0 card reader Keyboard & Touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7 mm key-travel, seamless touchpad, support ASUS DialPad, with Copilot key Audio Smart Amp Technology





Built-in speakers



Built-in array microphone



Harman Kardon (Premium) certified Battery 90 Wh AC adapter 200 W AC Adapter, Output: 20 V DC, 10 A, 200 W, Input: 100~240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal Dimensions 35.49 x 24.69 x 1.49 ~ 1.73 cm Weight 1.85 kg





ASUS ProArt PX13 CPU ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306WV-BB92T-CB)



12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor





ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306WU-DB72T-CB)



10-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 processor Display 13.3-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA Certified DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, touchscreen, 85% screen-to-body ratio, with stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306WV-BB92T-CB)



NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU







ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306WU-DB72T-CB)



NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU Main memory ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306WV-BB92T-CB)



32 GB LPDDR5X on board







ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306WU-DB72T-CB)





24 GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 wireless card Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A





2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C support display / power delivery



1x HDMI® 2.1 FRL



1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack



1x DC-in



microSD 4.0 card reader Keyboard & Touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7 mm key travel, precision touchpad, DialPad support, includes the Copilot key Audio Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone



Harman/Kardon (Premium) Battery 73 Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter Rectangle conn, 200 W AC adapter, Output: 20 V DC, 10 A, 200 W, Input: 100–240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal Dimensions 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74 x 8.26 x 0.62 ~ 0.70") Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com



