DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of HealthEquity, Inc. Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by HealthEquity, Inc. ("Health Equity"). Health Equity learned of suspicious activity on or about March 25, 2024.



About HealthEquity, Inc.

HealthEquity is a financial technology and business services company headquartered in Draper, Utah.

What happened?

After receiving an alert on March 25, 2024, HealthEquity discovered a system anomaly, prompting a technical investigation that was completed on June 10, 2024. It was determined that unauthorized access had occurred, potentially exposing protected medical information and personally identifiable information in an unstructured data repository outside the company’s main systems. Specifically, it was found that personal information, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and other personal details were leaked. This massive data breach has impacted up to 4.3 million individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks, including joining a class action lawsuit.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Health Equity data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

