Governor Newsom announces $76 million in grants to bolster safety and security in faith communities and nonprofits

The California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides nonprofit organizations with funding for security enhancements including reinforced doors, gates, high-intensity lighting, access control systems, and Inspection and screening systems.

Recent data points to an increase in hate crimes carried out against Jewish, Muslim, and LGBTQ+ communities in 2023. Anti-Black bias events remained the most prevalent, despite a decrease in total reported incidents from 2022 to 2023. Hate crime committed against the Black community Last year, after heightened fear of violence due to conflicts in the Middle East and the troubling trend of hate-fueled attacks across the country, Governor Newsom increased funding for the grant program by over 35%, adding an additional $20 million available for nonprofits to improve safety and security.

“Despite facing significant budget challenges, the California Legislature will continue to stand firm in our commitment to supporting vulnerable communities targeted by hate,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the Budget Chairs of the California Legislature. “We are particularly grateful to Governor Newsom for his longstanding leadership in funding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and for his efforts to expedite the disbursement of these vital grants. We have no doubt that this funding will continue to make a major difference in protecting the Jewish community and all communities targeted by hate.”

Since the inception of the program in 2015, the state has awarded $152,750,000 in state funding to 924 community groups.

Steps to apply for funding

The new request for proposals can be found on the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services website, which administers the program. Eligible organizations include those exempt from taxation under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Interested applicants are encouraged to learn more by attending one of six upcoming informational webinars. Proposals must be received electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

“We encourage nonprofit organizations to consider applying for these new grants, which can go a long way toward helping them enhance their security to prevent targeted acts of hate and violence,” said Nancy Ward, Director of Cal OES.

Fighting hate and protecting all communities

California is taking nation-leading measures to improve the safety, health, and well-being of the state’s diverse communities. Since 2019, the state has invested over $400 million in funding to increase community resources and address hate, including $217 million in state and federal grants to fund security infrastructure for faith-based and other non-profit institutions and $196 million in anti-hate investments to support community services for victims and survivors of hate acts.

Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and recent hate-related incidents throughout the nation, earlier this year, Governor Newsom released the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism to address increasing attacks on California’s Jewish communities, and wrote a letter to California’s Muslim, Palestinian American, and Arab American communities denouncing hate-based attacks and the loss of innocent lives. Last year, the Governor signed legislation that established the Commission on the State of Hate and improved the tracking of hate crimes. The Governor also signed an executive order in 2022 to further protect communities against hate violence and discrimination. Last year, California launched CA vs Hate, a new multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts. Reports can be made anonymously by calling 833-8-NO-HATE. For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, please call 911.