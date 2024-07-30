Neurotech Startup Neuphony to Introduce Affordable Wearables to Help Individuals Improve Brain Health and Performance
The startup pioneering in brain health wearables is set to close a multimillion-dollar seed round to develop devices that cost less than an iPhone.
Our products capture valuable neurofeedback that individuals and practitioners can utilize to train the brain and ultimately improve brain health and performance.”WEST DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When investors on Shark Tank offered to acquire Neuphony, co-founders Ria Rustagi and Bhavya Madan knew they were onto something special in the health-tech space. After gracefully declining, they continued to develop the product they’d imagined. The duo eventually received their first major investment and in August 2024, Neuphony will close a multi-million dollar seed round enabling them to begin developing devices priced as low as two hundred dollars.
— Ria Rustagi, Neuphony Co-founder and CEO
“We’re excited to bring such an innovative product to market at a price more individuals can afford,” states Ria Rustagi, co-founder and CEO of Neuphony. “Technology has advanced to the place where we can monitor our brainwaves in the comfort of home. We’re able to capture very useful data and utilize neurofeedback to train and improve our brain health.”
Rustagi and Madan describe how most individuals take their brains (and brain health) for granted when in actuality, everything begins and ends with the brain. Care for one’s physical fitness and mental health is widely accepted, but brain health, while critical, is often overlooked. “The brain is the body’s command center. It processes memory, learning and decision-making, it coordinates emotional responses and regulates heart rate and breathing. Brain health IS health,” Rustagi affirms.
Smartwatch for the Brain
Neuphony’s innovative technology captures critical information from the brain using electroencephalogram (EEG), and shares real-time data with users in the form of feedback to improve brain health in five critical areas: cognitive stress, focus, mental fatigue, alertness, mood and overall cognitive well-being that Rustagi has dubbed “the operating frequency of one’s brain.”
Neuphony has amassed substantial partnerships and is backed by top research organizations including the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Sports Authority of India, National Institute of Ayurveda and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and more. Neuphony’s devices boast a 98% efficacy rate compared to gold-standard EEG devices.
Neupony is creating an ecosystem of researchers, institutions and private practitioners to foster innovation and advanced brain health research and scalable solutions across a variety of use cases. Currently, Neuphony technology can predict epileptic seizures five minutes before they occur and monitor stroke activity with 80% predictive accuracy.
Optimizing Brain Health
Neuphony offers two consumer products and one research-grade product that track real-time brain activity and offer real-time auditory feedback during sessions:
- Neuphony Flex Cap 8-Channel Wireless EEG Head Cap System
- Neuphony 6-Channel Wearable EEG Headband for Brain Health
- Neuphony 19-channel research-grade EEG Headband Device (Launching Fall of 2024)
Neuphony provides users with a truly customized experience, allowing them to decide the areas they want to monitor and ultimately improve:
- Cognitive Stress/Relaxation
- Focus
- Mental Fatigue
- Attention
- Mood
“For us, it’s not about selling products. It’s about impact. We want to utilize our technology to inform research and ultimately improve the health of individuals naturally and holistically, across a wide range of fields,” says Rustagi.
About Neuphony
Founded in 2020, Neuphony is a pioneering neurotech company birthed out a vision to make brain health monitoring as simple and commonplace as checking one's heart rate. Neuphony’s cutting-edge EEG devices for athletes, psychologists, practitioners, biohackers, and neuro-researchers, measure brain activity and provide real-time cognitive insights, personalized techniques and tailored brain training regimens to enhance mental well-being and improve cognitive performance. Neuphony is creating an ecosystem of researchers and practitioners to foster innovation and advanced brain health research. Backed by top research organizations like DRDO and CDAC, Neuphony’s device boasts a 98% efficacy rate compared to gold-standard EEG devices, and is being used to predict epileptic seizures, monitor stroke activity and improve mental health. Led by co-founders Ria Rustagi (CEO) and Bhavya Madan (CTO) Neuphony empowers users to self-regulate brain functions and improve mental health and cognitive performance. For more information, visit www.Neuphony.com.
