Amalfi Cucina & Mercato Unveils New Brunch Menu and Outdoor Patio Oasis in Buckhead
Exquisitely Renovated Al Fresco Italian Dining Space is the Perfect Location for Intimate Gatherings
We’re proud to offer our patrons a truly authentic Italian culinary experience unlike anything else in Atlanta.”ATLANTA, GA, U.S.A., July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Cucina & Mercato, a traditional Italian restaurant, has unveiled the exquisite renovation of their Buckhead patio, now transformed into an outdoor oasis reminiscent of the Amalfi coast’s outdoor dining experience. In addition, the Buckhead location has announced an exciting new Saturday Brunch Menu and expanded hours of operation.
— Stephen de Haan, Owner and Founder
After revitalizing the lush outdoor dining space, uniquely designed to transport diners to the warm and serene Italian coast, the patio now offers an additional 60 seats that’s perfect for intimate gatherings this summer, fall and into the holidays.
“We continually strive to provide the best-in-class hospitality for our patrons and we’re thrilled to offer a new Saturday Brunch at our Buckhead location,” said Owner and Founder Stephen de Haan. “The design of the restaurant and newly renovated patio space was inspired by our many trips to the Amalfi Coast and Capri, Italy and reflects the sights, sounds, aromas and tastes of their al fresco dining atmosphere. We’re proud to offer our patrons a truly authentic Italian culinary experience unlike anything else in Atlanta.”
Diners have come to expect a unique Italian experience as the charming restaurant boasts large semi-circular booths, custom wrought iron chandeliers, large olive trees adorning the main dining room and authentic Italian cuisine.
The new Saturday Brunch menu features unique dishes like the Smoked Salmon Benedict with smoked salmon, poached eggs, cream cheese capers and hollandaise sauce on a toasted bagel with breakfast potatoes; the Breakfast Pizza, which is a Quattro formaggio pizza with Prosciutto di Parma and a sunny side up egg on top, or the Bread Pudding French Toast which is their homemade bread pudding dipped in French toast batter and served with orange slices, whipped cream and maple syrup. Brunch-goers can treat their table to an Aperol Spritz Tower that includes eight glasses of Aperol, Rocky’s Spirit, Mionetto Prosecco and soda for only $50.
Other favorites on the menu, available any time, include Chicken Parmigiano, Chicken or Veal Marsala as well as their award-winning Neapolitan-style pizzas like the Margherita Carnevale, Tartufo e Funghi and their signature, Pizza Amalfi, made with San Marzano sauce, spicy sausage, peppadew peppers, caramelized onion, house made bacon jam and topped with fresh mozzarella. Their pizzas have been named as one of the Best Pizzas in America’s Biggest Cities by Food Network and the only Georgian member of Association Vera Pizza Napoletana (VPN), a highly-coveted distinction. Additionally, diners can enjoy shareable appetizers, delicious salads, traditional pastas and original desserts made from fresh quality ingredients from Italy.
Amalfi Cucina & Mercato offers a full bar selection, including local beers on tap and craft cocktails like The Amalfi Frosé and The Old Fashioned, with fresh ingredients juiced daily, accompanied by great spirits crafted by their talented bar team. The Sommelier selected wines from the Tuscany and Piedmont regions in Italy and some excellent new world wines, all carefully curated to complement each dish.
The venue has also updated their hours of operation to include:
Monday - 4:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m.
Tuesday - Saturday - 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
*Saturday Brunch Hours: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sunday - 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
*Takeout and delivery options available
Amalfi Cucina & Mercato in Buckhead is located at 3242 Peachtree Rd. NE, Ste. A, Atlanta, GA 30305. To book your private event or to make reservations online, please visit their website at www.AmalfiATL.com.
View full press release here: https://conta.cc/3WyFLwQ
Tresa Halbrooks
LEGACY PR
tresa@legacy-pr.com