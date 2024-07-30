HealthEquity Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving HealthEquity. On March 25, 2024, HealthEquity detected suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, HealthEquity determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer systems and thereby gained access to certain data files. Through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 4,300,000 individuals. The information exposed in the data breach includes:

Names

Social Security numbers

Addresses

Phone numbers

Payment card information

Dependent information

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft. If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit https://murphylegalfirm.com/cases/healthequity-data-breach/ learn more. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the data breach.



