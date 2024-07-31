Wheaton Family Lawyer Wendy Musielak Named 2024 Super Lawyer

DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Musielak, one of Illinois’ most respected family law attorneys, has been honored with the prestigious title of Super Lawyer for 2024. She has distinguished herself with her unique approach to areas including child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, collaborative law, mediation, complex litigation, and prenuptial agreements. Attorney Musielak’s wide-ranging legal understanding and compassionate and forthright manner with clients has earned her the worthy designation as a 2024 Super Lawyer.

Throughout the last 20 years, Wendy Musielak has demonstrated her legal prowess in various significant roles. She was a Staff Attorney for the 18th Judicial Circuit Court and an Adjunct Professor at DePaul University’s Department of Management. These positions underscored her extensive legal knowledge and commitment to educating future leaders in the field.

Since 2018, Wendy Musielak has been named a Super Lawyer every year, a rare feat that highlights her sustained excellence and dedication to clients. Her peers have repeatedly recognized her outstanding skills and professionalism. Additionally, her tenure as President of the DuPage County Bar Association from 2020 to 2021 is a testament to the high regard she holds in the legal community.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas with a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The rigorous and comprehensive selection process, which includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations, ensures that no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state earn this esteemed honor, reflecting the difficulty of earning this tremendous honor.