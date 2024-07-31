Soulful Summer Music Series by Tamara L. Wilson Releases 'Just a Little Time', August 2
Soulful, Bluesy, Jazzy Vibes to Stir Body and Soul...NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Just a Little Time' brings a little heat with this romantic, sexy song about finally having some quality 'alone time' with your significant other. The saxophone creates a steamy mood as does Tamara's sultry low vocals. She doesn't shy away from hitting those higher, brighter notes either, as she sings 'So Good'! The video is pretty hot to suit the mood. You can check it out here on YouTube. Additional links to Tamara's previous releases for the Soulful Summer Music Series are 'Shine On' and 'Together We Stand'. Keep the fireworks going!
Recorded in Asheville, N.C. these soulful, bluesy, jazzy tunes also show off the talents of Jamie Hendrickson on guitar, Michael Tillis on drums, Thompson Knoles on piano and synth bass, and Ben Colvin on saxophone. A few of these seasoned players are members of the pro funk band 'The Fritz'.
Born with a voice and a talent to craft a song, Tamara shares her love for music and brings a genuine positive vibe to her listeners. 'Whether it's loving yourself, or your brother, or your lover', Tamara's focus for her music has always been to show she 'believes in Love'. Feel her true life stories shine through her lyrics, her voice, her harmonies, her melodies, her songs. 'My inspiration is often heaven sent', she admits as she laughs and shares, 'a song will just start playing in my mind and I better get to the keyboard asap before it's gone'! Recording starts in her home studio and then graduates to a pro studio with the best musicians available to embellish her music. 'I am so blessed to work with a great team' she shares. Currently, Tamara is working with Tim Norris in Boone, NC, editing and recording engineer and Phil Ludwig in Asheville, NC, recording engineer and producer. North Carolina's own singer/songwriter Tamara L. Wilson is keeping it real with a straight from the heart vibe, soulful vocals and a positive message to spread the Love...
For more great music visit Tamara's website here: https://www.tamaralwilson.com. Note worthy releases to date include 'All About Love' album with 'Let Love Show (Samba Remix), love for your brother; 'You and Me', love for your lover...and certainly 'Your Own Kind of Beautiful', loving yourself! Many flavors, great vibes!
