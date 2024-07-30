SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“LifeCore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFCR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore’s purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore’s ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; and (v) accordingly, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated.



If you bought shares of Lifecore between October 7, 2020 and March 19, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/lifecore-biomedical/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 27, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com