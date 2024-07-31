Cresa Brings Fintech Firm to 28/7 at 205 West 28th Street
Cresa’s Marcus Craddock arranges 4,600sf office for Superstate Inc.
This is a premier Skidmore, Owings & Merrill-designed building that perfectly aligns with the values of our Fintech client,”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cresa Advisor Marcus Craddock has arranged a lease for Superstate Inc. at 28&7, a 12-story, Class A boutique office building at 205 West 28th Street, at the corner of Seventh Avenue.
— Marcus Craddock, Advisor, Cresa.
The 4,595-square-foot, sixth floor office provides the blockchain-based asset management firm with pre-built space that includes private offices, workstations, pantry, and custom furniture.
“This is a premier Skidmore, Owings & Merrill-designed building that perfectly aligns with the values of our Fintech client,” says Mr. Craddock. “The pre-built office features open, unobstructed space with floor-to-ceiling windows. It is also an excellent location.”
Adds Cresa Managing Principal Peter Sabesan, “Chelsea continues to be a center for tech companies and an excellent destination for this client.”
The landlord, GDSNY, was represented by Connor Daugstrup, director, Cushman & Wakefield. The asking rent for the three-year lease was $95-per-square-foot.
