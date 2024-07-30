Captivating New Documentary Film on CIA and FBI Reprisals Against Whistleblowers To Be Released in September 2024

This gripping documentary unravels the abuse of power by the US National Security bureaucracy to destroy dissent and whistleblowers.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this significant day, National Whistleblower Day, which commemorates the courage of every truth-teller who has challenged the US National Security establishment, Xs in the Sky Films and Pedro Israel Orta Productions proudly present a groundbreaking documentary, “Deep State Gangsters.” This 119-minute feature documentary unveils the abuse of power by the United States National Security bureaucracy--this bureaucratic machine abuses its authority to silence dissent and destroy whistleblowers to maintain its grip on power.

Initial reviews from experts have this to say:

“If you ever wondered if our government is corrupted and, if so, how bad is it? Just watch this documentary.”—Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Director, Producer, Author.

“A fantastic documentary.”—Steve Cortes, Founder League of American Workers.

This unique cinematic experience pulls back the curtain on the shadowy world of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It features a captivating cast of characters with a storyline unveiling a bureaucratic machine bent on destroying anyone within its corridors who dares to speak truth to power. If you have wondered what blowing the whistle against the CIA and FBI is like. In that case, you must hear the firsthand stories of two CIA and two FBI whistleblowers, with expert commentary from a veteran journalist and an acclaimed academic with decades of experience.

John Kiriakou tells his story of how the CIA, FBI, and US Department of Justice persecuted him for daring to expose the CIA’s abuses with the torture of prisoners. He was targeted for prosecution by the Director of the CIA, John Brennan, in an act of vindictiveness that abused state power against a lawful whistleblower protected by the law. John tells his story about his prosecution and imprisonment.

Garret O’Boyle walks you through his story of an FBI out-of-control seeking to destroy every whistleblower. Nate Cain brings to light the FBI’s unconstitutional surveillance and raiding of his home, confiscating his personal property, victimizing his family through intimidation, and a vicious smear campaign that lasted five years. The FBI also leaked his identity to the press with misinformation in an attempt to destroy his reputation and silence him.

Pedro Israel Orta, author of “The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok,” tells his story of a CIA and US Intelligence Community conspiring to break every whistleblower protection law, defrauding whistleblowers of their civil rights and constitutional protections. It is a story of how truth becomes an enemy, and those who dare to speak out face ruthless retribution and termination. His story has been featured in the Tucker Carlson Network and Clayton Morris Redacted News Channel.

J Michael Waller, author of “Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains,” provides expert commentary on a Deep State run amok.

Lee Smith is a veteran journalist whose work appears in Tablet, Real Clear Investigations, and The Federalist. He's worked in media for thirty years, writing about national politics, foreign policy, and the press. Lee is the author of “The Permanent Coup: How Enemies Foreign and Domestic Targeted the American President.” He provides expert commentary on the weaponization of government power to silence dissent.

The film has a trailer and an IMDb entry for the public to review. Limited advance copies of the film are available for media professionals to review on a first come basis. Please contact Xs in the Sky Films producer/editor/writer Frank X. Panico or the executive producer, Pedro Israel Orta from Pedro Israel Orta Productions, LLC., to obtain your copy. The film’s public release will be in September 2024.

Movie Trailer on YouTube