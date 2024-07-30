PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2024 MANIFESTATION OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON PSR 1070 EXPRESSING GRATITUDE AND COMMENDATION TO SENATOR SONNY ANGARA FOR HIS CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE SENATE

30 July 2024 Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, I rise today to manifest my full support for the adoption of Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1070, expressing gratitude and commendation to Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara for his invaluable contributions to the Senate and to the nation as a Senator of the Republic of the Philippines. We are very grateful for having the opportunity to work closely with one of our esteemed colleagues, especially during the budget season last year where I was among the Subcommittee Chairs of the Finance Committee. As chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee for several years, he steered the passage of the national government's spending plans which primarily focused on allocations for the most vulnerable sectors. Mr. President, among the most notable legislation he passed or authored/co-authored include the Free Kindergarten Law, the Universal Healthcare Act, the expanded Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Act, the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, and the National Sports Academy Act, to name a few. His push for the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act paved the way for tuition and other fees to be free in state universities and colleges and provided a big boost to expanding access to majority of Filipino youth, especially the underprivileged. Nagpapasalamat din po ako kay Senator Angara bilang katuwang para maisakatuparan ang pagsasabatas ng mas mataas na disability pension ng ating mga beteranong sundalo. Inabot ng tatlong dekada bago naamyendahan ang RA 6948 na isinulong ng aming mga ama noong 8th Congress, si dating Presidente Joseph Estrada at ang butihing ama si Senator Sonny na si Senator Ed Angara. Beyond his legislative accomplishments, Senator Angara's humility, dedication and hardwork earned him the respect and admiration not just from his colleagues in this august Chamber, but also from his constituents. With his impressive record as a champion of policy and legislation on education in his almost two decades of being a lawmaker, there is no doubt that Secretary Angara will do a great job at the Department of Education for the general welfare of Filipino schoolchildren who are the future of this nation. Thank you, Mr. President.