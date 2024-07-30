KabaFusion Selected by GC Biopharma USA, Inc. as a Limited Distribution Partner for Partner of ALYGLO™ for Adults With Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI)

CERRITOS, Calif. and LEXINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KabaFusion, a nationally recognized leader in home infusion, has been selected by GC Biopharma USA, Inc. as a limited distribution partner to provide ALYGLO™ (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human-stwk) 10% Liquid for Adults, 17 years and older, with Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI). ALYGLO is a liquid solution containing 10% immunoglobulin G (100 mg/mL) for intravenous infusion. ALYGLO uses its novel proprietary Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) in the manufacturing process for removing FXIa to undetectable levels. Please see the Full Prescribing Information for ALYGLO™.



“We are pleased to select KabaFusion as a limited distribution partner for ALYGLO,” said Mr. Woo Jin Lee, chief executive officer of GC Biopharma, USA, Inc. “KabaFusion is an innovative leader and national provider of IVIG specialty pharmacy services. KabaFusion’s national reach, expertise in IVIG, and superb patient management make them an ideal partner.”

“We are excited about our partnership with GC Biopharma, and KabaFusion is well-positioned to serve a growing number of patients living with primary immunodeficiency. Our nationwide footprint along with our unmatched commitment to deliver high-quality patient care make us a great partner for this important treatment. We are honored to have been chosen as a limited distribution partner for ALYGLO,” said Dr. Sohail Masood, founder, and CEO of KabaFusion.

About GC Biopharma USA, Inc.

GC Biopharma USA, Inc., headquartered in Teaneck, NJ, established its sales, marketing, and business operations in 2018 to serve customers and patients throughout the U.S. Our foundation is built on the expertise of our parent company, GC Biopharma’s, – a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering plasma therapies and vaccines worldwide. With GC Biopharma USA, Inc., GC Biopharma further extends its footprint, bringing its expertise and legacy to the United States. For more information, please visit www.GCBiopharma.us.

About KabaFusion

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA and Lexington, MA, KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The Company serves patients in 46 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The Company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during, and after treatment. For more information, visit www.KabaFusion.com.

