80% of crypto investors see Bitcoin hitting $80K if Donald Trump wins election

TALLINN, Estonia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. presidential race heats up, the potential impact of Donald Trump's possible re-election on Bitcoin's price trajectory has become a hot topic of discussion.

The July 2024 Crypto Market Report by AMBCrypto delves into the intricate relationship between political developments and cryptocurrency dynamics, with a particular focus on Bitcoin. Based on a comprehensive survey of 9,375 investors and extensive market analysis, the report uncovers:

  • Survey insights: 80% believe Bitcoin will rise if Trump is re-elected, with a potential to reach $80,000, surpassing its previous high of $73,780.
  • Political connection: 25% of crypto discussions on social media are currently centered around the U.S. elections, especially Trump's influence on Bitcoin.
  • Market dynamics: Despite recent sell-side pressure, Bitcoin's recovery to $66,000 has seen 86% of investors remain profitable, with significant movements of Bitcoin into cold wallets, indicating bullish sentiment.
  • Long-term holder sentiment: The Long Term Holder MVRV is projected to hit 3.9, indicating potential threefold profits for long-term investors.

The report further explores DeFi, DePIN, and the Politifi sector to provide valuable insights for investors. You can access the full report here for a deeper dive. Our AMBCrypto experts are also available to answer any questions you may have and provide further analysis.

About AMBCrypto

Established in 2018, AMBCrypto cuts through crypto noise. Their passionate journalist and blockchain enthusiast team delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis, and expert breakdowns on the ever-evolving crypto world. They simplify complex technical happenings, empowering users with clear insights. Trusted by tech giants (Amazon, Facebook, X, Microsoft, Tesla) AMBCrypto helps navigate the ever-changing crypto landscape.

Website | LinkedIn | X

Media Contact:

Manisha Mishra

AMBCrypto
news@ambcrypro.com
https://ambcrypto.com/


