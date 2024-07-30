Aging Expert Dr. Jim Collins to be Featured on Close Up Radio

POLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We learn so many valuable life lessons from our wonderful Senior citizens. Through their lifetimes of experiences elders have blessed us with their wisdom, shaped the world we live in, and enriched our lives for the better. By living from their examples, listening to their treasure troves of stories, and appreciating all they have to teach us, we grown in wisdom and are even able to deal with challenging times much more effectively. As such, our elders deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and as valued members of society. With more Americans living longer than ever before, shouldn’t we ensure our Seniors are functioning at their very best? We need top dedicated professions who can fully support their well- being ensuring they embrace their golden years with a newfound sense of purpose and meaning.

Aging expert Dr. Jim Collins is a beloved, highly reputable gerontologist and nationally recognized expert in wellness and health care for seniors. Dr. Collins is truly one of the most passionate heart-centered influential leaders of our time, who has literally figured out the key to healthy aging. As a highly sought after Educator, speaker, author, and founder of three businesses dedicated to seniors, Dr. Collins’ life mission has been proactively educating seniors so they can navigate the waters of aging gracefully through health promoting behaviors and lead the most active, fulfilling, and rewarding lives they never thought possible.

Dr. Collins’ deep unwavering passion for helping older Americans live their best lives dates to his early youth. When he was just a high school student, his mother worked for Assumption Nursing Home which gave young Jim the wonderful opportunity to spend time with a variety of residents and he sincerely enjoyed chatting, laughing, and being around them in general. It was heart-awakening and with this understanding it ignited within him a journey of self-discovery and wanting to extend kindness and compassion to those in need. Since then, he decided to dedicate his life to working with our vulnerable aging population and find sustainable ways to help them live longer, healthier, purpose filled lives.

Dr. Collins realized early on how preventative care is key, and keeping their brains active and engaged critical, because it considerably reduces their risk for chronic diseases and disabilities, leading him to figure out ways to optimize their well- being before aging can take its toll. The definition of what it means to be a lifelong learner, Dr. Collins engaged in thousands of hours researching so he could provide all the benefits to helping Seniors.

Thus, Dr. Collins wholeheartedly emphasizes how it’s essential for our elders to prioritize their health and wellness by embracing cognitive and spiritual wellness. He focuses on taking care of their “whole self” physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Enjoying life, he says, is also an especially significant contributor for healthy aging. Even loneliness and isolation can put older Americans at serious risk for devastating medical conditions including dementia.

Thus, Dr. Collins encourages a fun and healthy lifestyle for Seniors that includes meaningful social connections, having financial security, walking in nature, engaging in games that stimulate cognitive ability, playing with fur babies and grandchildren, and enjoying nutritious, scrumptious meals, all which significantly contribute to joyful, purpose fill lives of well-being and happiness.

Through his heart centered teachings, books, training, and upbeat disposition that is infectious, Dr. Collins has the perfect antidote for helping our Seniors thrive, not simply survive.

His business, Collins Learning, for example, provides online training to tens of thousands of senior care health professionals around the country such as Senior care facilities.

His other company, CEU Academy, offers access to the same unique compliance training and continuing education for senior care professionals aspiring to better meet the needs of individual healthcare professionals with the same engaging, high-quality exceptional content.

Dr. Collin’s newest company, Sapphire Essentials, is also uniquely revolutionary offering high-quality THC-free CBD products designed specifically for older adults and caregivers. With its antioxidative, antiemetic, antipsychotic, and neuroprotective properties CBD is a reliable, safe alternative pharmaceutical alternative for elders to combat numerous chronic diseases and alleviate pain. Suffering is absolutely optional!

Aside from the numerous articles and newsletters he’s written, Dr. Collins is the author of “The Person-Centered Way: Revolutionizing Quality of Life in Long Term Care,” and “Living Longer and Stronger With CBD.”

Dr. Collins approach is grounded in being real, kind, genuine, and relatable. He cares about the animals and our environment and believes in creating a culture of compassion and care for all living things.

Don’t miss his interviews with Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn where he will share expertise, insights, and practical advice that is life changing for us all.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Jim Collins in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday August 30th at 11am Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday August 8th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit his websites – https://www.drjimcollins.com/, https://collinslearning.com/, https://www.ceu.academy/, https://www.sapphire-essentials.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno