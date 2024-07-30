KIRO Group and Carahsoft Partner to Make Security, Technology and Insurance Solutions Available to the Public Sector

Partnership Brings Tailored Solutions and Managed Services to Government Agencies

PARLIN, N.J., and RESTON, Va., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIRO Group and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as KIRO Group’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its cybersecurity solutions and services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.



“We look forward to leveraging Carahsoft’s suite of contract vehicles and reseller partner ecosystem to streamline procurement processes for our cybersecurity solutions,” said Robert Costanza, Chief Executive Officer at KIRO Group. “This partnership is a pivotal step to help agencies safeguard their critical assets against cybercriminals and improve day-to-day productivity.”

KIRO Group offers security, technology and insurance solutions for risk management, mitigation, assessment and governance strategies to various industries, including Federal, State and Local Government, K-12, Higher-Education and Healthcare. Its portfolio includes managed services and tailored technology offerings designed to address the unique needs of each industry.

The company’s managed services encompass IT support, network management, endpoint management and more. Within KIRO Group’s cloud solutions, overhead and operational costs are optimized, financial risks related to data security and regulatory compliance are addressed, and the deployment of new applications and services are accelerated. Additionally, KIRO Group’s cybersecurity solutions guide customers through risk assessment, compliance support and audits and crafting customized security solutions tailored to each customer’s needs.

With KIRO Group’s offerings, customers can navigate the complexities of maintaining advanced IT infrastructure amidst increasing cybersecurity threats and rapid technological advancement. Its cloud solutions simplify the migration process, fostering innovation, efficiency and growth. The risk management and cyber liability solutions provide agencies with a clear understanding of policies regarding potential risks and coverage in the event of an incident.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with KIRO Group to bring its robust portfolio of security, cloud and insurance solutions to Government agencies,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Alongside our reseller partners, we recognize the importance of offering specialized solutions that fit the respective needs of our customers. Carahsoft hopes to make a lasting and positive impact on the Public Sector through KIRO Group’s bespoke managed services and technology.”

KIRO Group’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or KIROGroup@carahsoft.com.

About KIRO Group

KIRO Group is a leader in cybersecurity, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to protect the digital assets and operations of the public sector. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and frequent, our commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that public sector entities, from local governments to national agencies, receive top-tier protection against a broad spectrum of vulnerabilities and cyberattacks.

Our strength lies in our deep understanding of the unique challenges and stringent requirements of the public sector. KIRO Group's cybersecurity solutions are crafted to not only defend against current threats but also to anticipate and mitigate emerging risks. Our approach incorporates advanced threat intelligence, real-time monitoring, risk management, and managed services, all tailored specifically to the public sector’s needs.

Compliance and governance are critical in the public sector. Our solutions ensure that clients meet and exceed regulatory requirements, providing assurance and enabling them to focus on their core mission of public service.

Our team of experts brings extensive experience in securing complex and sensitive environments. Through personalized consultation, we work closely with each client to understand their environment, challenges, and goals. This collaborative approach allows us to deliver targeted cybersecurity solutions that align with operational needs, budget constraints, and strategic objectives.

KIRO Group is a trusted partner in the public sector's mission to protect and serve. By choosing KIRO Group, public sector entities gain access to innovative, reliable, and scalable cybersecurity solutions, ensuring they stay ahead of threats and continue to fulfill their mandates securely.

With KIRO Group, the public sector enhances its ability to innovate and deliver services confidently, knowing its digital infrastructure and data are secure. Our dedication to advancing cybersecurity resilience ensures robustness in the face of evolving threats and technological advancements.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

