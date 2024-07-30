SISECAM RECEIVED GOLD MIXX AWARD AT MIXX AWARDS EUROPE 2024

Sisecam received the Gold MIXX Award for its project "Songs That Atatürk Would Love The Most" at the MIXX Awards Europe 2024

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

İSTANBUL, İSTANBUL, TURKIYE, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals sectors, was awarded the gold award at the MIXX Awards Europe 2024 organized by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Europe. Sisecam’s "Songs That Atatürk Would Love The Most" project received the award in the VR-AR / Other New Technologies category.

Sisecam initiated the "Songs That Atatürk Would Love The Most" project to commemorate both the Turkish Republic’s and its Founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the 100th Anniversary of the Turkish Republic. This project brought together academics, AI artists, and music researchers who worked for four months to create a list of songs that Atatürk would love today, based on his favorite songs at that time, using artificial intelligence.

A special team, including music researcher Serhan Bali, Bogaziçi University faculty member Prof. Dr. Cem Say, Creative Technologist Zeynep Nal Sezer, and AI Artist Bager Akbay, worked on the project. The AI was first introduced with songs known to be Atatürk's favorites. It then analyzed these songs based on their notes, scales, modes, lyrics, mood, tempo, and frequency values. In the second phase of the project, the AI examined thousands of contemporary songs to identify those that Atatürk would "love the most," creating a list of the ones most similar to his favorites.

Played Over 30 Million Times

The playlist of 55 songs, which is available on Spotify, reached 88 million people on various digital platforms and has been played more than 30 million times so far. The list was saved 27 thousand times, making it 10 times more successful than similar projects on Spotify. The documentary explaining the project on YouTube received 3.5 million views.

The MIXX Awards focus on digital creativity and results across Europe and is the only competition that evaluates digital advertisements in all their layers, from strategy to creative work and implementation, media planning to integration, and efficiency to return on investment.

To learn more about the project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrGnYN4Wf98



About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks the world’s leader manufacturer of glassware and among the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam who takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies, and uninterruptedly continues to transform its digital infrastructure and culture by taking into account the future necessities. Sisecam who has 88 years of experience, more than 24 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey with an inclusive approach that supports the development of company's entire ecosystem.

Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect. www.sisecam.com.tr/en