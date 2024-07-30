Bicycle Health offers first-ever virtual medication for opioid use disorder treatment for teens with new program in Maine

16- and 17-year-olds in Maine can access the nation’s leading telehealth-based treatment platform, receive the gold standard of care with medication for opioid use disorder like buprenorphine

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the nation’s largest provider of virtual opioid use disorder treatment, has launched a first-of-its-kind virtual opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment program for adolescents in the state of Maine. Patients aged 16 and 17 will now be eligible for Bicycle Health’s telehealth-based medications for OUD (MOUD) care model, making it easier for teens struggling with opioid addiction to receive the gold standard in care. This marks the first virtual MOUD treatment option available for adolescents in the United States.



While alcohol, cannabis, and tobacco are the most commonly misused substances among U.S. teens, opioid misuse is prevalent among adolescents under the age of 18. In 2019, one in 10 Maine high school students reported having misused prescription pain medications. According to a 2023 survey , an estimated 5.2% of Maine high school students reported taking a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription in the past 30 days—compared to the 6% of high schoolers nationwide who reported the same in a 2021 survey.

Bicycle Health’s virtual adolescent care program in Maine will treat patients over the age of 16. This program requires a parent or responsible adult to attend the teen’s first visit. From there, qualifying teens will be able to access confidential clinical support services from the nation’s leading and largest tele-MOUD treatment provider—wherever they may be. Bicycle Health accepts payment from select private insurance providers as well as Medicaid.

“For adolescent patients, Bicycle Health’s care model could be a game-changer. There’s a strong correlation between anxiety and other mental health disorders with substance use disorders among teens,” said Dr. Marla Kushner DO, Regional Medical Director for the Northeast Region, Bicycle Health. “This program in Maine will help us reach teens who may not otherwise be able to access substance use care because of where they live or their comfort talking to their existing care provider.”

MOUD treatment is the gold standard of care for people struggling with OUD. FDA-approved medications like buprenorphine can help patients safely reach and maintain recovery, reducing the risks of relapse and overdose. Bicycle Health’s care model, which leverages MOUDs like buprenorphine and its injectable form Sublocade alongside wraparound virtual care improves access to care for patients and has significantly higher retention rates than in-person alternatives. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends medications like buprenorphine for the treatment of adolescents with severe OUD.

“This program is a big step forward for expanding access to clinically proven OUD care for patients of all backgrounds,” said Dr. Brian Clear, chief medical officer of Bicycle Health. “For adolescents struggling with OUD, it’s imperative to provide them with flexible, quality treatment options that ensure they are able to get the care they need early on to reach and maintain recovery into their adulthood. Bicycle Health is excited to be the first to roll out virtual MOUD treatment options to this often overlooked patient demographic.”

To learn more about Bicycle Health’s virtual MOUD care model, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health is the leading telehealth provider of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in the United States, offering an evidence-based clinical care model that includes FDA-approved Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT) , access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s number one public health crisis by helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction and providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential tele-MOUD treatment for individuals in need. The company’s “whole person” approach to treatment encourages patients to focus on their life passions and goals, which has been shown to play a vital role in recovery. For more information, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .

Contact

LaunchSquad for Bicycle Health

bicyclehealth@launchsquad.com