broncolor received prestigious Red Dot Award for Satos and Pulso L User Interface

ALLSCHWIL, BL, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- broncolor, a global leader in professional lighting solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed Red Dot Award for the exceptional design of the user interface on its flagship products, Satos and Pulso L. This prestigious award recognizes broncolor’s unwavering commitment to innovation, design excellence, and user-centric technology in the image industry.

The success of the Satos and Pulso L user interface is the result of a close partnership between broncolor and HMI Project GmbH from Germany. HMI Project, a multi-award-winning studio for user interface design, specializes in creating ergonomic software interfaces for industrial applications. The objective of the collaboration was clear from the beginning: to create a winning user interface for the most sophisticated flash/continuous light system, reflecting the values of the broncolor brand and meeting the needs of the world's best photographers.

“We ensured that all functions could be adjusted via a multitouch display, physical buttons, or through an app/API interface. A major challenge was to seamlessly integrate hard key operation with touch operation, making it feel completely natural. User surveys and subsequent usability tests revealed that while touch operation was well-accepted, the haptic rotary wheel was preferred for fine adjustments of light intensity.” said Axel Schmidt, Senior Product Manager at broncolor in Switzerland.

In celebration of this prestigious award, broncolor is excited to announce a special trade-in promotion for August and September. This limited-time offer provides customers with the unique opportunity to trade in their old lighting gear, regardless of brand or working condition, and upgrade to the latest broncolor equipment. This promotion is designed to ensure that all photographers can benefit from broncolor’s cutting-edge technology, enhancing their creative potential.

Shaping the world of commercial photography for more than 65 years, Bron Elektronik has been manufacturing professional flash and continuous light solutions for photography and videography under its legendary brand, broncolor. Renowned for premium products offering the best operating convenience, long-term value, and reliability, professionals in the fields of commercial photography, ecommerce, as well as cultural heritage, trust broncolor for their demanding lighting needs. The power pack and monolight solutions, along with an extensive range of high-quality light modifiers and the iconic broncolor Para reflectors, are integral components in many prestigious studios worldwide. broncolor is dedicated to its Swiss heritage and maintains development and production facilities in the heart of Europe—Switzerland.

