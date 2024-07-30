AI-Assisted Therapy unveils by a company of Groupe Lagasse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned entrepreneur and visionary Louis Lagassé, founder of Groupe Lagassé and Lagassé Communications & Industries in Douarnenez, France, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking technology. This unprecedented innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence, promises to accelerate knowledge and optimize research to address cognitive issues in the elderly.
With a state-of-the-art research center and a team of world-class experts, Louis Lagassé is at the forefront of technological innovation. This new technology, designed to analyze and process data with exceptional efficiency, paves the way for remarkable advancements in understanding and treating cognitive disorders. By specifically targeting age-related cognitive problems, this solution has the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for elderly individuals worldwide.
Louis Lagassé is not only a technology pioneer but also a key figure in the economic and social development of his region. By co-founding C-MAC Industries, he played a crucial role in PCB (printed circuit board) manufacturing, creating over 2,500 jobs across Europe and Canada. His exceptional leadership and strategic vision have shaped the industry and opened new avenues for growth and prosperity.
Today, Louis Lagassé is dedicated to an equally noble mission: mentoring new entrepreneurs. By sharing his expertise and experience, he guides them in launching innovative projects and navigating the challenges of the business world. His unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation continues to inspire the next generation of leaders.
For more information, please contact:
Veronique Poitras, VP Communications
vpoitras@groupegpv.com
About Louis Lagassé
Louis Lagassé is a visionary entrepreneur based in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Founder of Groupe Lagassé and Lagassé Communications & Industries, he is renowned for his technological innovations and significant economic contributions both regionally and internationally. His passionate commitment to entrepreneurship and continuous support for young entrepreneurs demonstrate his determination to create a promising and innovative future.
https://about.me/louislagasse
Media Relation
