Perma-Fix Environmental Services Acquires Environmental Waste Operations Center (EWOC) Near Oak Ridge, TN

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) announces it has acquired the Environmental Waste Operations Center (EWOC) near Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The EWOC facility has been leased by the Company for several years and this purchase solidifies Perma-Fix’s plans to invest in facility upgrades to capitalize on regional opportunities, including large-scale decontamination projects, waste processing, trans-loading from truck to rail, and the future implementation of PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) waste processing capabilities.



Spanning over 29,000 square feet of licensed storage and processing area for radioactive materials on an 8-acre site, the EWOC facility is strategically located in the northwest portion of the Heritage Center near Oak Ridge, TN. The facility boasts a rail spur that supports cost-effective transportation to western radiological waste landfills and facilitates the receipt of large component and large volume waste at the site. Additionally, the facility provides direct access to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge Reservation, enabling out-of-commerce transportation access to ongoing large-scale cleanup programs.

“The acquisition of the EWOC facility is an important strategic milestone in the implementation of Perma-Fix’s growth strategy over the next several years. This move allows us to offer our clients enhanced value and a wider array of complex waste management solutions,” said Mark Duff, President and CEO of Perma-Fix. “We are committed to leveraging this strategic asset to address the evolving needs of our industry and to drive continued growth and innovation in our service offerings.”

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the U.S Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

