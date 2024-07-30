Submit Release
Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SEATTLE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule proteome analysis platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“In Q2, we saw continued progress against core development goals for each of the components of our platform,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. “We believe we are pioneering a fundamentally new approach that holds the potential to overcome the limitations of traditional and peptide-based protein analysis methods and to unlock the value of the proteome – both in targeted proteoform analysis and broadscale discovery – something we continue to view as one of the most significant untapped opportunities in biological science.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a $1.8 million or 9% increase from $19.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount to support ongoing development of our products.

Net loss was $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to a net loss of $15.8 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $232.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nautilus will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results, business developments and outlook before market open on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 5:30 AM Pacific Time / 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations with respect to any revenue timing or projections, expectations with respect to the development required for and the timing of the launch of Nautilus’ product platform and full commercial availability, the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on providing proteome access, pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, expanding research horizons, and enabling scientific explorations and discovery, and the present and future capabilities and limitations of emerging proteomics technologies. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products, target markets, and other current and emerging proteomics technologies, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

Nautilus uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.nautilus.bio), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Therefore, Nautilus encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Nautilus to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio


Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,885     $ 19,397  
Short-term investments   142,558       154,021  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,490       3,419  
Total current assets   170,933       176,837  
Property and equipment, net   4,694       4,267  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   30,474       32,634  
Long-term investments   65,466       90,647  
Other long-term assets   1,180       1,180  
Total assets $ 272,747     $ 305,565  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 1,627     $ 1,639  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,239       3,945  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   3,815       3,538  
Total current liabilities   8,681       9,122  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   28,787       31,090  
Total liabilities   37,468       40,212  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   13       13  
Additional paid-in capital   474,791       467,834  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (546 )     (255 )
Accumulated deficit   (238,979 )     (202,239 )
Total stockholders’ equity   235,279       265,353  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 272,747     $ 305,565  


Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Operating expenses              
Research and development $ 12,436     $ 11,912     $ 25,366     $ 22,789  
General and administrative   8,353       7,104       17,030       14,287  
Total operating expenses   20,789       19,016       42,396       37,076  
Other income (expense)              
Interest income   2,798       3,222       5,675       6,320  
Other expense   (19 )     (14 )     (19 )     (17 )
Total other income $ 2,779     $ 3,208     $ 5,656     $ 6,303  
Net loss $ (18,010 )   $ (15,808 )   $ (36,740 )   $ (30,773 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.25 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss
   per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted		   125,317,650       124,603,181       125,226,552       124,601,762  


Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (36,740 )   $ (30,773 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities      
Stock-based compensation expense   6,393       5,958  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   2,160       1,806  
Depreciation   1,028       826  
Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on securities, net   (1,453 )     (1,412 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (71 )     (787 )
Accounts payable   (308 )     (199 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (706 )     (117 )
Operating lease liabilities   (2,026 )     (1,375 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (31,723 )     (26,073 )
Cash flows from investing activities      
Proceeds from maturities of securities   53,500       32,249  
Purchases of securities   (15,694 )     (46,844 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,159 )     (1,155 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   36,647       (15,750 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   275       7  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan   289       92  
Net cash provided by financing activities   564       99  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   5,488       (41,724 )
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   20,399       115,477  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,887     $ 73,753  

Primary Logo

