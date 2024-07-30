Myriad Genetics to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 4:30pm ET. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes.



During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the second quarter 2024.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Myriad’s Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com following the call.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com