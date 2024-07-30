Smith+Nephew partners with HOPCo to provide AI-powered analytics and solutions to ASC customers

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces an exclusive digital and advanced analytics collaboration with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) – the world’s largest, fully-integrated, musculoskeletal (MSK) value-based care and outcomes management company. This collaboration will focus on enhancing solutions for ASC customers, physicians, and their patients through HOPCo’s digital health and analytics platforms, myrecovery® and Vitals®

The partnership with HOPCo provides a comprehensive technology platform that encompasses all musculoskeletal procedures performed in the ASC segment. The AI-powered myrecovery platform enhances the clinical experience by utilizing patient engagement tools such as remote care management, real time communications, and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), while providing critical* quality outcome metrics through proprietary activity tracking technology, functional outcomes reporting, patient-reported outcomes (PROMs), and longitudinal data integration across a patient’s care journey. HOPCo’s Vitals platform provides tools, analytics, and dashboards to help Smith+Nephew customers deliver better, more efficient and coordinated care while also meeting value-based care requirements aiming to reduce cost.

"We are thrilled to partner with HOPCo and the ability to bring their innovative digital solutions to customers in the ASC across both our Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine businesses. The HOPCo solutions will allow our customers to unlock value in the ASC be it through the use of RTM, PROMs, or leveraging analytics to drive efficiencies. Their commitment to driving meaningful change in outcomes through data aligns perfectly with the strength and value of the CORI◊ Surgical System," said Craig Gaffin, President of Global Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing orthopaedic surgery through innovative technology, improving patient outcomes, and transforming the future of healthcare."

Data from the CORI Surgical System’s ability to perform image-agnostic robotic-assisted knee surgeries will now be augmented with the powerful data-driven insights from HOPCo’s Vitals and AI-powered myrecovery digital solutions. The integrated digital platform will encompass some of the most advanced practice and health system analytics solutions available. Planned integration with Smith+Nephew’s intraoperative data from the CORI Surgical System through RI.INSIGHTS Data Visualization Platform will provide surgeons and healthcare providers with enhanced analytics to link personalized surgical planning, intra-operative decision-making, and PROMS tracking and optimization.

“Smith+Nephew is clearly committed to using outcomes data to enhance the value of its products and services,” said Dr. David Jacofsky, CEO and Chairman at HOPCo. “HOPCo’s myrecovery and Vitals platforms will allow Smith+Nephew to leverage unique longitudinal data to do just that, while simultaneously providing meaningful additional value to customers and improving patient outcomes.”

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

About HOPCo

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, digital analytics, practice management, and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, pain management, rehabilitation, neurosurgery, and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of MSK care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, advanced medical economics and standardized care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.





