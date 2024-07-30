Repligen Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Reports second quarter revenue of $154 million

Second quarter orders of $157 million

Book-to-bill 1.02 for the quarter, 1.01 year-to-date

Achieved first half revenue and order targets

Narrows revenue guidance within previous range for fiscal year 2024; adjusted EPS guidance unchanged



WALTHAM, Mass., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its second quarter (Q2) of 2024, covering the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2024. Provided in this press release are financial performance highlights, updates to our guidance for the full year 2024 and access information for today’s webcast and conference call.

Tony J. Hunt, Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “We delivered solid second quarter revenue of $154 million and first half revenue of $305 million, achieving our year-to-date sales target. We are very encouraged by orders in the quarter, with continued strength in Pharma demand and a pickup in CDMO activity. New modalities continued to show strong year-over-year momentum in both revenue and orders. Strategically, we strengthened our Proteins business with new product launches and our pending acquisition of Tantti Laboratory. We continue to expect the second half of 2024 to outpace the first half on both revenue and orders. While we are narrowing our revenue guidance to reflect incremental China weakness, we are confident in Repligen’s ability to resume above-industry growth in the second half of 2024 and into 2025.”

Q2 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

CEO Transition. Announced transition of Tony J. Hunt from Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) to Executive Chair and appointment of Olivier Loeillot to succeed Mr. Hunt in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2024.





Announced transition of Tony J. Hunt from Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) to Executive Chair and appointment of Olivier Loeillot to succeed Mr. Hunt in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2024. M&A. Announced that we entered into a definitive agreement post quarter-end (July 29) to acquire chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc., strategically supporting our Proteins and Chromatography franchises.





Announced that we entered into a definitive agreement post quarter-end (July 29) to acquire chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc., strategically supporting our Proteins and Chromatography franchises. New modalities momentum . Year-over-year, sales increased 5%, and new modalities book-to-bill was greater than 1.1. First half of year sales were up 10% and orders increased by greater than 20%.





. Year-over-year, sales increased 5%, and new modalities book-to-bill was greater than 1.1. First half of year sales were up 10% and orders increased by greater than 20%. New products. Launched the DurA Cycle affinity resin for large-scale purification processes in partnership with Purolite (an EcoLab company).



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Q2 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (compared to prior year, Q2 2023, except as noted)

All adjusted figures are non-GAAP and, except for earnings per share, are rounded to the nearest million.

Reported revenue was $154 million compared to $159 million, bringing our first half of 2024 revenue to $305 million, in line with our expectations.





GAAP gross profit was $77 million compared to $80 million. Adjusted gross profit was $76 million compared to $80 million.





GAAP income from operations was $1 million, compared to $19 million. Adjusted income from operations was $16 million, compared to $29 million.





GAAP net income was $3 million, compared to $20 million. Adjusted net income was $19 million compared to $30 million.





GAAP earnings per share was $0.06 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.35. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.33 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.53.



MARGIN SUMMARY

GAAP Margins Q2 2024 Q2 2023 1H 2024 1H 2023 Gross Margin 49.8% 50.2% 49.7% 52.9% Operating (EBIT) Margin 1.0% 12.2% 1.2% 14.8%





Adjusted (non-GAAP) Margins Q2 2024 Q2 2023 1H 2024 1H 2023 Gross Margin 49.6% 50.2% 49.1% 52.9% Operating (EBIT) Margin 10.1% 18.5% 9.0% 20.6% EBITDA Margin 15.2% 24.2% 14.3% 25.5%

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at June 30, 2024, were $809 million, compared to $751 million at December 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2024

All Adjusted figures are non-GAAP

Our financial guidance for the full year 2024 is based on expectations for our existing business. Our GAAP and Adjusted guidance include the expected impact of businesses acquired in 2023 (FlexBiosys and Metenova) and excludes the impact of any potential or pending business acquisitions in 2024, and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

CURRENT GUIDANCE

(at July 30, 2024) FY 2024 GAAP Adjusted (non-GAAP) Total Reported Revenue $620M - $635M $620M - $635M Year-over-Year Change (3%) - (1%) (3%) - (1%) Base Revenue Growth - (1%) - 1% Gross Margin 49% - 50% 49% - 50% Income from Operations $12M - $17M $76M - $81M Operating Margin 2% - 3% 12% - 13% Other Income (Expense) $5M $24M Adjusted EBITDA Margin - 17% - 18% Tax Rate on Pre-Tax Income 35% 20% Net Income $9.5M - $13.5M $80M - $84M Earnings Per Share - Diluted $0.17 - $0.24 $1.42 - $1.49

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 . Revenue: Product revenue $ 154,038 $ 159,133 $ 305,348 $ 341,754 Royalty and other revenue 35 36 71 75 Total revenue 154,073 159,169 305,419 341,829 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 77,314 79,307 153,705 161,152 Research and development 10,575 9,706 21,813 21,860 Selling, general and administrative 64,697 48,966 126,383 105,136 Contingent consideration - 1,791 - 3,026 152,586 139,770 301,901 291,174 Income from operations 1,487 19,399 3,518 50,655 Investment income 9,411 5,964 18,404 11,450 Interest expense (4,981 ) (274 ) (9,872 ) (544 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (520 ) (457 ) (1,003 ) (914 ) Other (expenses) income, net (215 ) 528 (3,751 ) 605 Income before income taxes 5,182 25,160 7,296 61,252 Income tax provision 1,861 5,096 1,881 12,359 Net income $ 3,321 $ 20,064 $ 5,415 $ 48,893 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.36 $ 0.10 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.35 $ 0.10 $ 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 55,884,250 55,704,887 55,837,770 55,647,895 Diluted 56,434,065 56,857,548 56,476,771 56,931,520 Balance Sheet Data: June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 809,146 $ 751,323 Working capital 984,611 952,881 Total assets 2,861,924 2,824,411 Long-term obligations 701,255 695,046 Accumulated earnings 444,264 438,849 Stockholders' equity 1,986,362 1,971,203





REPLIGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentage and earnings per share data)

In all tables below, totals may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue (GAAP) Growth to Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP) GROWTH (3%) (23%) (11%) (17%) Acquisition revenue (3%) 0% (3%) 0% Currency exchange 1% 0% 1% 1% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (NON-GAAP) (5%) (23%) (13%) (16%) Reconciliation of Total Revenue (GAAP) to Base Revenue (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended

June 30, % Change Six Months Ended

June 30, % Change 2024

2023(2) 2024 v 2023 2024

2023(2) 2024 v 2023 TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP) $ 154,073 $ 159,169 (3%) $ 305,419 $ 341,829 (11%) COVID-related revenue - (1,326) (100%) - (24,208) (100%) Acquisition revenue (4,507) (715) 530% (10,741) (715) 1,402% BASE REVENUE (NON-GAAP)(1) $ 149,566 $ 157,128 (5%) $ 294,678 $ 316,906 (7%)



