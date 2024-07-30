InflaRx to Present New Preclinical Data on INF904 at the 19th European Meeting on Complement in Human Diseases

JENA, Germany, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics targeting the complement system, today announced it will present preclinical data on the company’s novel oral C5aR inhibitor, INF904, at the 2024 European Meeting on Complement in Human Diseases (EMCHD) being held in Lübeck, Germany, September 2 – 6, 2024. In addition to two poster presentations, InflaRx representatives will participate in a C5a/C5aR-focused panel discussion as well as speak at a satellite symposium.

EMCHD 2024 will focus on emerging developments in the complement field with a goal of translating basic scientific advancements into meaningful new therapeutic approaches to combat human diseases. A preliminary conference program can be found here. Given the company’s commitment to advancing science to treat complement-mediated conditions, InflaRx is also one of the corporate sponsors of this year’s meeting.

Poster Presentations

Poster title: INF904, a novel oral C5a receptor 1 (C5aR1) antagonist, shows promising therapeutic effects in inflammatory disease models

Poster number: P19

Authors: Zhongli Xu, Rui Liu, Ophelia Chen, Bruce P. Burnett, Maria Habel, Renfeng Guo

Poster title: Preclinical pharmacological characterization of INF904, an oral small molecule antagonist to complement 5a receptor1 (C5aR1)

Poster number: P20

Authors: Rui Liu, Zhongli Xu, Ophelia Chen, Bruce P. Burnett, Maria Habel, Renfeng Guo

Other Sessions

Satellite symposium - oral session: Inhibition of the C5a/C5aR1 axis in inflammation

Speaker: Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx

Day/time: Monday, September 2, 3:00 – 3:30 pm CET

Satellite symposium - panel discussion: Targeting C3 and/or C5 Pathways

InflaRx participant: Prof. Niels C. Riedemann

Day/time: Monday, September 2, 4:00 – 5:00 pm CET

Lunch seminar: Complement C5a/C5aR inhibition in human disease with best-in-class inhibitors

InflaRx speakers:

Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Dr. Renfeng Guo, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder

Dr. Camilla Chong, Chief Medical Officer

Day/time: Tuesday, September 3, 1:00 – 1:45 pm CET

About INF904

INF904 is an orally administered, small molecule inhibitor of the C5a receptor that has shown anti-inflammatory therapeutic effects in several pre-clinical disease models. Further, in contrast to the marketed C5aR inhibitor, in vitro experiments demonstrated that INF904 has minimal inhibition of the cytochrome P450 3A4/5 (CYP3A4/5) enzymes, which play an important role in the metabolism of a variety of metabolites and drugs, including glucocorticoids. Reported results from a first-in-human study demonstrated that INF904 is well tolerated in treated subjects and exhibits no safety signals of concern in single doses ranging from 3 mg to 240 mg or multiple doses ranging from 30 mg once per day (QD) to 90 mg twice per day (BID) for 14 days. Pharmacokinetic / pharmacodynamic data support best-in-class potential of INF904 with a ≥90% blockade of C5a-induced neutrophil activation achieved over the 14-day dosing period.

About InflaRx

InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab, is a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies in different indications. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered, small molecule inhibitor of the C5a receptor. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.com.

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V. MC Services AG Jan Medina, CFA

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: IR@inflarx.de Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

