Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,886 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy commends ACSA for restoring services at Cape Town International Airport

Transport Minister commends ACSA for restoring services at Cape Town International Airport 

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have commended the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) for working tirelessly to restore full power to the main airfield at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) on Monday, 29 July 2024. 

ACSA responded swiftly to a power failure that caused a blackout on some of the critical circuits on the airport’s main airfield on Sunday evening. As a result of this intervention, the runway lights and navigational aids were returned to service by 01:00 am on Monday, 29 July 2024. 

While some airlines were negatively impacted during the repair window, flights had to be redirected to other airports for safety purposes.
 
The Minister has instructed ACSA to provide details on the cause of the outage and to present a sustainable solution to prevent the recurrence of such an event. 

The Minister and Deputy Minister have expressed their appreciation to the traveling public for their patience during the inconvenience caused by this outage.

Media Contact: 
Collen Msibi 
National Spokesperson 
066 476 9015

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy commends ACSA for restoring services at Cape Town International Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more