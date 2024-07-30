CECO Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Record Revenue, Gross Profits, Gross Margins and EBITDA
Closes Strategic Industrial Air Acquisition
Raises Full Year Outlook
DALLAS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. In addition, CECO, announces the acquisition of EnviroCare International (ECI), a private designer and supplier of industrial exhaust air contamination treatment and control systems company, based in Northern California.
Second Quarter Summary(1)
- Orders of $140.8 million
- Backlog of $390.9 million
- Revenue of $137.5 million, up 6 percent
- Gross profit of $49.0 million, up 23 percent; Gross margins of 35.6 percent, up 480 basis points
- Net income of $4.5 million, up 22 percent; non-GAAP net income of $7.4 million, up 42 percent
- GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.12; non-GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.20, up 33 percent
- Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, up 18 percent
- Free cash flow of $2.6 million, down $7.4 million
(1) All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated.
Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.
“We continue to deliver strong results while maintaining our strategic investments and programmatic M&A to advance our operating model as we pursue exciting growth opportunities across industrial air, industrial water and energy transition. During the quarter, we delivered several impressive financial records including our highest second quarter sales, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA dollars, and excellent year-over-year margin expansion,” said CECO’s Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason. “Our backlog remains near record levels and our year-to-date book-to-bill remains positive despite continued delays in larger projects and bookings in various energy and industrial markets. We believe the timing of these larger order pursuits to start booking in the second half of this year and continue throughout 2025. Our continued margin expansion coupled with our backlog and record pipeline of almost $4 billion reflect the capabilities and diversity we continue to strategically add to drive sustainable long-term results.”
Second quarter operating income was $9.3 million, up $0.7 million or 8 percent when compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $12.6 million, up $1.2 million or 11 percent when compared to $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income was $4.5 million in the quarter, up $0.8 million or 22 percent when compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $7.4 million, up $2.2 million or 42 percent when compared to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, reflecting a margin of 11.7 percent, was up 18 percent compared to $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Free cash flow in the quarter was $2.6 million, down $7.4 million compared to $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
“We are pleased with our first half results as well as the addition of new leaders and capabilities across our operations and key functions which will drive additional improvements in 2024 and beyond. While bookings and sales have been somewhat hampered by delays in certain projects and customer programs, we have generated significantly more operating cash flow and stronger income conversion on our sales growth so far this year versus previous half years. For example, on approximately $22 million of sales growth year-to-date, we generated approximately $20 million of gross profits and around $6 million of adjusted EBITDA. These tremendous results are being driven by our operational excellence initiatives and our systematic portfolio transformation strategies. Additionally, our disciplined capital allocation approach has maintained a healthy balance sheet while repurchasing $5 million of stock in the first half – including $2 million during the second quarter. We believe our strong backlog and record sales pipeline, along with our ongoing process improvements, puts us in a great position as we enter the second half of the year,” added Gleason.
Company Completes Acquisition of EnviroCare International and Raises 2024 Full Year Guidance
The Company today announced it has completed the acquisition of EnviroCare International (ECI), based in Northern California. ECI is a leading designer and provider of industrial exhaust air contamination treatment and control systems, solutions and services across a wide range of industrial and municipal applications. Contaminants removed include volatile organic compounds (VOCs), airborne particulates, heavy metals, and acid gases. ECI has been providing its solutions to a wide range of heavy industry for over 40 years. The transaction closed in late July 2024 and ECI is expected to deliver full year 2024 sales of approximately $13 million with mid-teen EBITDA margins. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the Company’s 2024 full year results, with approximately five months of ECI financials benefiting 2024.
The Company raises its 2024 full year revenue guidance to reflect revenue between $600 and $620 million, up approximately 12 percent at the midpoint of the range, and adjusted EBITDA between $68 to $72 million, up approximately 21 percent year over year, at the midpoint of the range. The updated expected full year guidance compares to the previous outlook for revenues of between $590 to $610 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $67 to $70 million. The Company maintains its full year outlook for free cash flow of 50% to 70% of adjusted EBITDA.
Mr. Gleason concluded, “This marks the second time we have raised guidance since introducing our full year 2024 outlook in November of 2023. I am pleased we continue to deliver on our financial commitments while maintaining investments in organic growth, operational excellence, portfolio transformation, M&A, and talent. We are excited to welcome the ECI team, and well-positioned portfolio of solutions and services to CECO. Like our other successful acquisitions, we expect ECI will benefit from access to our global sales teams and focused investments to drive meaningful growth and operational excellence. In addition to EnviroCare, we continue to have a great pipeline of attractive M&A opportunities under development that align with our programmatic M&A strategy to acquire niche leadership companies that fit our operating model and high-performance culture.”
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
|
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36,523
|$
|54,779
|Restricted cash
|391
|669
|Accounts receivable, net allowances of $6,582 and $6,460
|126,974
|112,733
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|55,378
|66,574
|Inventories, net
|38,475
|34,089
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|20,414
|11,769
|Prepaid income taxes
|3,215
|824
|Total current assets
|281,370
|281,437
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|30,290
|26,237
|Right-of-use assets from operating leases
|14,137
|16,256
|Goodwill
|211,144
|211,326
|Intangible assets – finite life, net
|46,086
|50,461
|Intangible assets – indefinite life
|9,522
|9,570
|Deferred income taxes
|263
|304
|Deferred charges and other assets
|5,321
|4,700
|Total assets
|$
|598,133
|$
|600,291
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of debt
|$
|10,580
|$
|10,488
|Accounts payable
|90,944
|87,691
|Accrued expenses
|44,736
|44,301
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|59,851
|56,899
|Notes payable
|—
|2,500
|Income taxes payable
|1,212
|1,227
|Total current liabilities
|207,323
|203,106
|Other liabilities
|11,196
|12,644
|Debt, less current portion
|120,246
|126,795
|Deferred income tax liability, net
|9,949
|8,838
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,607
|11,417
|Total liabilities
|358,321
|362,800
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14)
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,923,701 and
34,835,293 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|349
|348
|Capital in excess of par value
|251,560
|254,956
|Accumulated loss
|(394
|)
|(6,387
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,476
|)
|(16,274
|)
|Total CECO shareholders' equity
|235,039
|232,643
|Noncontrolling interest
|4,773
|4,848
|Total shareholders' equity
|239,812
|237,491
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|598,133
|$
|600,291
|
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net sales
|$
|137,522
|$
|129,181
|$
|263,854
|$
|241,744
|Cost of sales
|88,475
|89,364
|169,675
|167,034
|Gross profit
|49,047
|39,817
|94,179
|74,710
|Selling and administrative expenses
|36,465
|28,451
|71,372
|55,644
|Amortization and earnout expenses
|2,210
|2,273
|4,419
|4,020
|Acquisition and integration expenses
|476
|332
|666
|824
|Executive transition expenses
|—
|158
|—
|158
|Restructuring expenses
|414
|—
|554
|—
|Asbestos litigation expenses
|225
|—
|225
|—
|Income from operations
|9,257
|8,603
|16,943
|14,064
|Other (expense) income, net
|(679
|)
|121
|(2,192
|)
|(453
|)
|Interest expense
|(3,254
|)
|(3,750
|)
|(6,667
|)
|(6,158
|)
|Income before income taxes
|5,324
|4,974
|8,084
|7,453
|Income tax expense
|394
|984
|1,062
|993
|Net income
|4,930
|3,990
|7,022
|6,460
|Noncontrolling interest
|(445
|)
|(266
|)
|(1,029
|)
|(759
|)
|Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.
|$
|4,485
|$
|3,724
|$
|5,993
|$
|5,701
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.16
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|34,918,412
|34,619,216
|34,881,625
|34,531,050
|Diluted
|36,302,664
|35,143,782
|36,239,331
|35,171,727
|
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Six months ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|7,022
|$
|6,460
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,973
|5,650
|Unrealized foreign currency gain (loss)
|691
|(863
|)
|Fair value adjustment to earnout liabilities
|—
|296
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|126
|78
|Debt discount amortization
|240
|182
|Share-based compensation expense
|3,847
|1,967
|Bad debt expense (recoveries)
|267
|(23
|)
|Inventory reserve expense
|669
|551
|Other
|22
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|(17,295
|)
|(39,181
|)
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|10,610
|9,596
|Inventories
|(5,151
|)
|(4,081
|)
|Prepaid expense and other current assets
|(11,164
|)
|(8,319
|)
|Deferred charges and other assets
|(412
|)
|(306
|)
|Accounts payable
|13,719
|6,594
|Accrued expenses
|1,566
|(2,692
|)
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|3,060
|26,005
|Income taxes payable
|68
|601
|Other liabilities
|(6,967
|)
|(3,126
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|7,891
|(611
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisitions of property and equipment
|(7,233
|)
|(3,919
|)
|Net cash received (paid) for acquisitions
|422
|(24,142
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,811
|)
|(28,061
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on revolving credit lines
|21,700
|65,300
|Repayments on revolving credit lines
|(23,200
|)
|(33,400
|)
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(5,198
|)
|(1,652
|)
|Payments on finance leases and financing liability
|(458
|)
|(450
|)
|Deferred consideration paid for acquisitions
|(2,050
|)
|(857
|)
|Earnout payments
|(1,672
|)
|—
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of stock options
|418
|1,156
|Noncontrolling interest distributions
|(1,105
|)
|(599
|)
|Common stock repurchased
|(5,000
|)
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(16,565
|)
|29,498
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(3,049
|)
|1,141
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(18,534
|)
|1,967
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|55,448
|46,585
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|36,914
|$
|48,552
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|6,574
|$
|5,380
|Income taxes
|$
|3,801
|$
|7,605
|
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(in millions, except ratios)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP
|$
|9.3
|$
|8.6
|$
|16.9
|$
|14.1
|Operating margin in accordance with GAAP
|6.8
|%
|6.7
|%
|6.4
|%
|5.8
|%
|Amortization and earnout expenses
|2.2
|2.3
|4.4
|4.0
|Acquisition and integration expenses
|0.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.8
|Restructuring expenses
|0.4
|—
|0.6
|—
|Executive transition expenses
|—
|0.2
|—
|0.2
|Asbestos litigation expenses
|0.2
|—
|0.2
|—
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|12.6
|$
|11.4
|$
|22.8
|$
|19.1
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|9.2
|%
|8.8
|%
|8.6
|%
|7.9
|%
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(in millions, except share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP
|$
|4.5
|$
|3.7
|$
|6.0
|$
|5.7
|Amortization and earnout expenses
|2.2
|2.3
|4.4
|4.0
|Acquisition and integration expenses
|0.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.8
|Restructuring expenses
|0.4
|—
|0.6
|-
|Executive transition expense
|—
|0.2
|—
|0.2
|Asbestos litigation expense
|0.2
|—
|0.2
|-
|Foreign currency remeasurement
|0.6
|(0.8
|)
|1.5
|(0.9
|)
|Tax (benefit) expense of adjustments
|(1.0
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(1.9
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|7.4
|$
|5.2
|$
|11.5
|$
|8.8
|Depreciation
|1.3
|1.0
|2.6
|2.2
|Non-cash stock compensation
|2.2
|1.2
|3.8
|2.0
|Other expense, net
|0.1
|0.7
|0.7
|1.4
|Interest expense
|3.3
|3.8
|6.7
|6.2
|Income tax expense
|1.4
|1.5
|3.0
|2.0
|Noncontrolling interest
|0.4
|0.3
|1.0
|0.8
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16.1
|$
|13.7
|$
|29.3
|$
|23.4
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.16
|Non-GAAP net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.25
|Diluted
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.25
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(in millions)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|6.7
|$
|11.4
|$
|7.9
|$
|(0.6
|)
|Acquisitions of property and equipment
|(4.1
|)
|(1.4
|)
|(7.2
|)
|(3.9
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|2.6
|$
|10.0
|$
|0.7
|$
|(4.5
|)
