Aben Minerals Completes Sale of Mineral Claims

Vancouver, BC, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: R26) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has completed the sale of 6 claims within the Forrest Kerr Project to Galore Creek Mining Corporation (“GCMC”) (see News Release dated July 23, 2024). Aben and GCMC have completed the transaction as per the Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") for the sale of six minerals claims from its Forrest Kerr Project portfolio located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia, Canada (the “Property”) to Galore Creek Mining Corporation ("GCMC").



Under the terms of the Agreement, GCMC has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in six mineral claims totalling approximately 3,200 hectares and including all of Aben's interests and obligations in relation to the RDN claims package (“RDN”) within the Property in exchange for $200,000 CAD.

Forrest Kerr Project

Aben still retains the 100% owned 50 mineral claims totalling around 20,197 hectares. The gold discovery zone known as the North Boundary Zone, still remains with Aben Minerals. Moving forward, the Company remains open to earn-in joint venture partnerships, claim sales, or a complete property sale.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. The Company has 18.7 million shares outstanding.

For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abenminerals.com.

