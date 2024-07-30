Submit Release
LGI Homes Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Updates Full Year 2024 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Home sales revenues of $602.5 million
  • Home closings of 1,655
  • Average sales price per home closed of $364,047
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 25.0%
  • Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 27.0%
  • Net income before income taxes of $76.9 million
  • Net income of $58.6 million, or $2.49 basic EPS and $2.48 diluted EPS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Highlights

  • Home sales revenues of $993.3 million
  • Home closings of 2,738
  • Average sales price per home closed of $362,801
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 24.4%
  • Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 26.3%
  • Net income before income taxes of $100.0 million
  • Net income of $75.6 million, or $3.21 basic EPS and $3.20 diluted EPS
  • Active selling communities at June 30, 2024 of 128
  • Ending backlog of 1,393 homes valued at $553.6 million
  • Total owned and controlled lots at June 30, 2024 of 69,904

*Non-GAAP

Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total liquidity of $405.9 million at June 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents of $51.1 million and $354.8 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility
  • Net debt to capitalization of 43.0% at June 30, 2024
  • 83,763 shares of common stock repurchased during the second quarter of 2024 for an aggregate amount of $8.0 million

Management Comments

“We delivered solid results in the second quarter, including continued growth in our community count and outstanding profitability metrics that exceeded the high end of our guidance,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“During the quarter, we delivered 1,655 homes at an average sales price of $364,047, resulting in $602.5 million dollars of revenue. In May, we hit a new record of 130 communities and ended June with 128 communities, up 25.5% over last year and right on track to reach our goal of 150 communities by year end.

“We delivered a gross margin of 25.0%, up 300 basis points from last year, and an adjusted gross margin of 27.0%, up 320 basis points from last year. Notably, both results are in line with our pre-pandemic performance. Driving this outperformance was our ability to offset the impact of mortgage buydown incentives and cost inflation by raising prices along with the benefits of opening more self-developed, higher margin communities. Additionally, we delivered a pre-tax profit margin of 12.8%, up 170 basis points from last year and similarly in line with our results prior to the pandemic. Taken together, these achievements contributed to diluted earnings per share of $2.48, an increase of 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

“On the momentum of these results, we now turn our attention to the remainder of 2024. Based on our performance to date, current backlog, and view on the inventory available to close this year, we are adjusting our guidance. We now expect to close between 6,400 and 7,200 homes this year at a higher average selling price of between $360,000 and $370,000. Additionally, we have increased our gross margin guidance range to between 23.5% and 24.5% and adjusted gross margin to between 25.5% and 26.5%.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Our strong second quarter results are a testament to the focused execution of our teams and our success at managing affordability challenges while still delivering outstanding margins that reflect our commitment to increasing profitability and driving higher returns.”

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2024. The Company now expects:

  • Home closings between 6,400 and 7,200
  • Active selling communities at the end of 2024 of approximately 150
  • Average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $370,000
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 23.5% and 24.5%
  • Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 25.5% and 26.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin
  • SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 13.0% and 14.0%
  • Effective tax rate between 24.0% and 25.0%

This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2024 are similar to those experienced to date in 2024 and that construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2024 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (the “Earnings Call”).

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.investor.lgihomes.com.

An archive of the Earnings Call will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2024 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.


LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
    June 30,   December 31,
    2024   2023
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 51,071     $ 48,978  
Accounts receivable     43,213       41,319  
Real estate inventory     3,360,265       3,107,648  
Pre-acquisition costs and deposits     34,004       30,354  
Property and equipment, net     56,345       45,522  
Other assets     137,968       113,849  
Deferred tax assets, net     7,043       8,163  
Goodwill     12,018       12,018  
Total assets   $ 3,701,927     $ 3,407,851  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Accounts payable   $ 66,745     $ 31,616  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     209,975       271,872  
Notes payable     1,501,365       1,248,332  
Total liabilities     1,778,085       1,551,820  
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
EQUITY        
Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,612,742 shares issued and 23,500,280 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 27,521,120 shares issued and 23,581,648 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023     276       275  
Additional paid-in capital     331,246       321,062  
Retained earnings     1,965,342       1,889,716  
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,112,462 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 3,939,472 shares as of December 31, 2023     (373,022 )     (355,022 )
Total equity     1,923,842       1,856,031  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 3,701,927     $ 3,407,851  


LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Home sales revenues   $ 602,497     $ 645,270     $ 993,348     $ 1,132,627  
                 
Cost of sales     451,613       503,333       751,063       891,874  
Selling expenses     52,872       49,225       94,000       92,030  
General and administrative     30,491       27,626       62,031       57,586  
Operating income     67,521       65,086       86,254       91,137  
Other income, net     (9,362 )     (6,323 )     (13,723 )     (12,620 )
Net income before income taxes     76,883       71,409       99,977       103,757  
Income tax provision     18,310       18,275       24,351       23,661  
Net income   $ 58,573     $ 53,134     $ 75,626     $ 80,096  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 2.49     $ 2.26     $ 3.21     $ 3.41  
Diluted   $ 2.48     $ 2.25     $ 3.20     $ 3.39  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     23,543,378       23,533,097       23,560,977       23,457,615  
Diluted     23,603,311       23,608,892       23,635,116       23,615,206  
                                 

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Home sales revenues   $ 602,497     $ 645,270     $ 993,348     $ 1,132,627  
Cost of sales     451,613       503,333       751,063       891,874  
Gross margin     150,884       141,937       242,285       240,753  
Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales     10,632       9,138       17,233       15,895  
Purchase accounting adjustments (1)     1,174       2,708       1,977       4,744  
Adjusted gross margin   $ 162,690     $ 153,783     $ 261,495     $ 261,392  
Gross margin % (2)     25.0 %     22.0 %     24.4 %     21.3 %
Adjusted gross margin % (2)     27.0 %     23.8 %     26.3 %     23.1 %


(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.
(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.
   

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   As of June 30, 2024
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 		  Community
Count at End of
Period
Central   $ 173,434   535   $ 324,176   44.0   4.1   44
Southeast     135,418   410     330,288   24.7   5.5   23
Northwest     68,125   132     516,098   14.3   3.1   14
West     128,155   308     416,088   22.0   4.7   23
Florida     97,365   270     360,611   23.3   3.9   24
Total   $ 602,497   1,655   $ 364,047   128.3   4.3   128


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   As of June 30, 2023
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 		  Community
Count at End of
Period
Central   $ 230,585   710   $ 324,768   36.3   6.5   36
Southeast     143,649   448     320,645   24.7   6.0   23
Northwest     70,404   143     492,336   10.0   4.8   10
West     82,739   214     386,631   12.3   5.8   13
Florida     117,893   339     347,767   18.7   6.0   20
Total   $ 645,270   1,854   $ 348,042   102.0   6.1   102


    Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
Central   $ 277,170   854   $ 324,555   42.8   3.3
Southeast     251,863   765     329,233   25.7   5.0
Northwest     104,192   194     537,072   13.2   2.4
West     201,234   487     413,211   19.5   4.2
Florida     158,889   438     362,760   21.3   3.4
Total   $ 993,348   2,738   $ 362,801   122.5   3.7


    Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
Central   $ 380,965   1,163   $ 327,571   35.7   5.4
Southeast     248,025   764     324,640   24.3   5.2
Northwest     145,219   302     480,858   9.7   5.2
West     161,625   423     382,092   12.8   5.5
Florida     196,793   568     346,467   17.3   5.5
Total   $ 1,132,627   3,220   $ 351,748   99.8   5.4


Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of June 30, 2024.

    Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024		   As of June 30, 2024
Reportable Segment   Home Closings   Owned (1)   Controlled   Total
Central   854   20,588   2,104   22,692
Southeast   765   14,177   4,274   18,451
Northwest   194   5,411   2,218   7,629
West   487   9,131   3,365   12,496
Florida   438   5,055   3,581   8,636
Total   2,738   54,362   15,542   69,904


(1) Of the 54,362 owned lots as of June 30, 2024, 39,284 were raw/under development lots and 15,078 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,032 completed homes, including information centers, and 2,639 homes in progress.
   

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data

   Six Months Ended June 30,
2024 (4)   2023 (5)
Net orders (1)     3,541       4,156  
Cancellation rate (2)     19.5 %     20.8 %
Ending backlog – homes (3)     1,393       1,638  
Ending backlog – value (3)   $ 553,604     $ 601,275  


(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.
(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.
(3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.
(4) As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 181 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.
(5) As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 131 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.


CONTACT: Joshua D. Fattor
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com

