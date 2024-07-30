LGI Homes Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Updates Full Year 2024 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Home sales revenues of $602.5 million

Home closings of 1,655

Average sales price per home closed of $364,047

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 25.0%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 27.0%

Net income before income taxes of $76.9 million

Net income of $58.6 million, or $2.49 basic EPS and $2.48 diluted EPS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Highlights

Home sales revenues of $993.3 million

Home closings of 2,738

Average sales price per home closed of $362,801

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 24.4%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 26.3%

Net income before income taxes of $100.0 million

Net income of $75.6 million, or $3.21 basic EPS and $3.20 diluted EPS

Active selling communities at June 30, 2024 of 128

Ending backlog of 1,393 homes valued at $553.6 million

Total owned and controlled lots at June 30, 2024 of 69,904

*Non-GAAP

Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity of $405.9 million at June 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents of $51.1 million and $354.8 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 43.0% at June 30, 2024

83,763 shares of common stock repurchased during the second quarter of 2024 for an aggregate amount of $8.0 million

Management Comments

“We delivered solid results in the second quarter, including continued growth in our community count and outstanding profitability metrics that exceeded the high end of our guidance,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“During the quarter, we delivered 1,655 homes at an average sales price of $364,047, resulting in $602.5 million dollars of revenue. In May, we hit a new record of 130 communities and ended June with 128 communities, up 25.5% over last year and right on track to reach our goal of 150 communities by year end.

“We delivered a gross margin of 25.0%, up 300 basis points from last year, and an adjusted gross margin of 27.0%, up 320 basis points from last year. Notably, both results are in line with our pre-pandemic performance. Driving this outperformance was our ability to offset the impact of mortgage buydown incentives and cost inflation by raising prices along with the benefits of opening more self-developed, higher margin communities. Additionally, we delivered a pre-tax profit margin of 12.8%, up 170 basis points from last year and similarly in line with our results prior to the pandemic. Taken together, these achievements contributed to diluted earnings per share of $2.48, an increase of 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

“On the momentum of these results, we now turn our attention to the remainder of 2024. Based on our performance to date, current backlog, and view on the inventory available to close this year, we are adjusting our guidance. We now expect to close between 6,400 and 7,200 homes this year at a higher average selling price of between $360,000 and $370,000. Additionally, we have increased our gross margin guidance range to between 23.5% and 24.5% and adjusted gross margin to between 25.5% and 26.5%.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Our strong second quarter results are a testament to the focused execution of our teams and our success at managing affordability challenges while still delivering outstanding margins that reflect our commitment to increasing profitability and driving higher returns.”

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2024. The Company now expects:

Home closings between 6,400 and 7,200

Active selling communities at the end of 2024 of approximately 150

Average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $370,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 23.5% and 24.5%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 25.5% and 26.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 13.0% and 14.0%

Effective tax rate between 24.0% and 25.0%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2024 are similar to those experienced to date in 2024 and that construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2024 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (the “Earnings Call”).

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.investor.lgihomes.com.

An archive of the Earnings Call will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2024 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,071 $ 48,978 Accounts receivable 43,213 41,319 Real estate inventory 3,360,265 3,107,648 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 34,004 30,354 Property and equipment, net 56,345 45,522 Other assets 137,968 113,849 Deferred tax assets, net 7,043 8,163 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 3,701,927 $ 3,407,851 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 66,745 $ 31,616 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 209,975 271,872 Notes payable 1,501,365 1,248,332 Total liabilities 1,778,085 1,551,820 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,612,742 shares issued and 23,500,280 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 27,521,120 shares issued and 23,581,648 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 276 275 Additional paid-in capital 331,246 321,062 Retained earnings 1,965,342 1,889,716 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,112,462 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 3,939,472 shares as of December 31, 2023 (373,022 ) (355,022 ) Total equity 1,923,842 1,856,031 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,701,927 $ 3,407,851





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home sales revenues $ 602,497 $ 645,270 $ 993,348 $ 1,132,627 Cost of sales 451,613 503,333 751,063 891,874 Selling expenses 52,872 49,225 94,000 92,030 General and administrative 30,491 27,626 62,031 57,586 Operating income 67,521 65,086 86,254 91,137 Other income, net (9,362 ) (6,323 ) (13,723 ) (12,620 ) Net income before income taxes 76,883 71,409 99,977 103,757 Income tax provision 18,310 18,275 24,351 23,661 Net income $ 58,573 $ 53,134 $ 75,626 $ 80,096 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.26 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.25 $ 3.20 $ 3.39 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,543,378 23,533,097 23,560,977 23,457,615 Diluted 23,603,311 23,608,892 23,635,116 23,615,206

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home sales revenues $ 602,497 $ 645,270 $ 993,348 $ 1,132,627 Cost of sales 451,613 503,333 751,063 891,874 Gross margin 150,884 141,937 242,285 240,753 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 10,632 9,138 17,233 15,895 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 1,174 2,708 1,977 4,744 Adjusted gross margin $ 162,690 $ 153,783 $ 261,495 $ 261,392 Gross margin % (2) 25.0 % 22.0 % 24.4 % 21.3 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 27.0 % 23.8 % 26.3 % 23.1 %





(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates. (2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment



(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End of

Period Central $ 173,434 535 $ 324,176 44.0 4.1 44 Southeast 135,418 410 330,288 24.7 5.5 23 Northwest 68,125 132 516,098 14.3 3.1 14 West 128,155 308 416,088 22.0 4.7 23 Florida 97,365 270 360,611 23.3 3.9 24 Total $ 602,497 1,655 $ 364,047 128.3 4.3 128





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As of June 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End of

Period Central $ 230,585 710 $ 324,768 36.3 6.5 36 Southeast 143,649 448 320,645 24.7 6.0 23 Northwest 70,404 143 492,336 10.0 4.8 10 West 82,739 214 386,631 12.3 5.8 13 Florida 117,893 339 347,767 18.7 6.0 20 Total $ 645,270 1,854 $ 348,042 102.0 6.1 102





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 277,170 854 $ 324,555 42.8 3.3 Southeast 251,863 765 329,233 25.7 5.0 Northwest 104,192 194 537,072 13.2 2.4 West 201,234 487 413,211 19.5 4.2 Florida 158,889 438 362,760 21.3 3.4 Total $ 993,348 2,738 $ 362,801 122.5 3.7





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 380,965 1,163 $ 327,571 35.7 5.4 Southeast 248,025 764 324,640 24.3 5.2 Northwest 145,219 302 480,858 9.7 5.2 West 161,625 423 382,092 12.8 5.5 Florida 196,793 568 346,467 17.3 5.5 Total $ 1,132,627 3,220 $ 351,748 99.8 5.4



Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of June 30, 2024.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 854 20,588 2,104 22,692 Southeast 765 14,177 4,274 18,451 Northwest 194 5,411 2,218 7,629 West 487 9,131 3,365 12,496 Florida 438 5,055 3,581 8,636 Total 2,738 54,362 15,542 69,904





(1) Of the 54,362 owned lots as of June 30, 2024, 39,284 were raw/under development lots and 15,078 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,032 completed homes, including information centers, and 2,639 homes in progress.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (4) 2023 (5) Net orders (1) 3,541 4,156 Cancellation rate (2) 19.5 % 20.8 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 1,393 1,638 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 553,604 $ 601,275





(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period. (2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period. (3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount. (4) As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 181 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (5) As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 131 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.



