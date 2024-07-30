Defiance ETFs Announces Monthly Distributions on $QQQY (71.41%), $JEPY (42.47%), $IWMY (73.90%), $SPYT (20.03%), $USOY (51.14%), and QQQT (20.01%).

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and income ETFs, is proud to announce monthly distributions for the QQQY - Defiance Nasdaq-100 Enhanced Options Income ETF, JEPY - Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF, IWMY – Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF, SPYT – Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF, USOY – Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF, QQQT – Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF.



Distribution as of 07/30/2024

ETF

Ticker Distribution

per Share Distribution

Rate * Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date QQQY $0.8342 71.41% 07/31/2024 07/31/2024 08/02/2024 JEPY $0.5582 42.47% 07/31/2024 07/31/2024 08/02/2024 IWMY $0.8807 73.90% 07/31/2024 07/31/2024 08/02/2024 SPYT $0.3302 20.03% 07/31/2024 07/31/2024 08/02/2024 USOY $0.7700 51.14% 07/31/2024 07/31/2024 08/02/2024 QQQT $0.3175 20.01% 07/31/2024 07/31/2024 08/02/2024

As of 06/30/2024 The 30-Day SEC Yield* for QQQY is 4.11%, JEPY is 4.13%, IWMY is 4.22%, SPYT is 0.54%, USOY is 4.27%, and QQQT is 0.00%

QQQY Inception Date: 9/13/2023

Click here for QQQY Standardized Performance.

JEPY Inception Date: 9/18/2023

Click here for JEPY Standardized Performance

IWMY Inception Date: 10/30/2023

Click here for IWMY Standardized Performance

SPYT Inception Date: 03/07/2024

Click here for SPYT Standardized Performance

USOY Inception Date: 05/09/2024

Click here for USOY Standardized Performance

QQQT Inception Date: 06/20/2024

Click here for QQQT Standardized Performance

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383.

The Gross Expense Ratio for QQQT is 1.05%, QQQY, JEPY, IWMY, and USOY is 0.99%, SPYT is 0.94%.

Next Distribution On 08/30/2024

About Us: Founded in 2018, Defiance stands as a leading ETF issuer dedicated to income and thematic investing. Our suite of first-mover leveraged & thematic ETFs empowers investors to express targeted views on disruptive innovations, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing, while our actively managed options ETFs are designed to seek high income with lower volatility.

Click here for the QQQY Prospectus.

Click here for the JEPY Prospectus.

Click here for the IWMY Prospectus.

Click here for the SPYT Prospectus.

Click here for the USOY Prospectus.

Click here for the QQQT Prospectus.

* The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recently declared distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF’s Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions are not guaranteed.

** The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield is not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant. The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease a fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These distribution rates caused by unusually favorable market conditions may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future. Additional fund risks can be found below.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 833.333.9383. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

QQQY and QQQT Index Overview: The Nasdaq 100 Index is a benchmark index that includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, based on market capitalization. This makes it a large-cap index, meaning its constituents have a high market value, often in the billions of dollars. The Index includes companies from various industries but is heavily weighted towards the technology sector. This reflects the Nasdaq’s historic strength as a listing venue for tech companies. Other sectors represented include consumer discretionary, health care, communication services, and industrials, among others.

JEPY & SPYT Index Overview: The S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized benchmark index that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest U.S.-based companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. These companies represent approximately 80% of the total U.S. equities market by capitalization, making it a large-cap index.

IWMY Index Overview: The Russell 2000 Index is a widely recognized benchmark index that tracks the performance of approximately 2000 small-cap companies in the United States. These are the smallest companies listed in the Russell 3000 Index, representing about 10% of that index’s total market capitalization.

QQQY Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way. Investors in the Fund will not have the right to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the companies that comprise the Index but will be subject to declines in the performance of the Index. The Nasdaq 100 Index is a benchmark index that includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, based on market capitalization. This makes it a large-cap index, meaning its constituents have a high market value, often in the billions of dollars.

JEPY Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way. Investors in the Fund will not have the right to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the companies that comprise the Index but will be subject to declines in the performance of the Index.

​IWMY Indirect Investment Risk: The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way. Investors in the Fund will not have the right to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the companies that comprise the Index but will be subject to declines in the performance of the Index.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Index, nor is the Fund an investment in a traditional passively managed index fund.

Index Trading Risk. The trading price of the Index may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors. The stock market in general has experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that have often been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of companies.

S&P 500 Index Risks: The Index, which includes a broad swath of large U.S. companies, is primarily exposed to overall economic and market conditions. Recession, inflation, and changes in interest rates can significantly impact the index’s performance. Furthermore, despite its diverse representation, a downturn in a major sector such as technology or financials could notably affect the index. Geopolitical risks and unexpected global events, like pandemics, can introduce volatility and uncertainty.

The Nasdaq 100 Index Risks: The Index’s major risks stem from its high concentration in the technology sector and significant exposure to high-growth, high valuation companies. A downturn in the tech industry, whether from regulatory changes, shifts in technology, or competitive pressures, can greatly impact the index. It’s also vulnerable to geopolitical risks due to many constituent companies having substantial international operations. Since many of these tech companies often trade at high valuations, a shift in investor sentiment could lead to significant price declines.

The Russell 2000 Index Risks: The Index, which includes a broad swath of large U.S. companies, is primarily exposed to overall economic and market conditions. Recession, inflation, and changes in interest rates can significantly impact the index’s performance. Furthermore, despite its diverse representation, a downturn in a major sector such as technology or financials could notably affect the index. Geopolitical risks and unexpected global events, like pandemics, can introduce volatility and uncertainty.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of in-the-money put option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the Index over the Call Period (typically, one day, but may range up to one week). This means that if the Index experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold put options during a Call Period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform the Index over the Call Period. Additionally, because the Fund is limited in the degree to which it will participate in increases in value experienced by the Index over each Call Period, but has full exposure to any decreases in value experienced by the Index over the Call Period, the NAV of the Fund may decrease over any given time period.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund's investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risks greater for the Fund as it will hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts.

Fixed Income Securities Risk: The prices of fixed income securities respond to economic developments, particularly interest rate changes, as well as to changes in an issuer’s credit rating or market perceptions about the creditworthiness of an issuer. Generally fixed income securities decrease in value if interest rates rise and increase in value if interest rates fall, and longer-term and lower rated securities are more volatile than shorter- term and higher rated securities.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared ("cleared derivatives").

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”). The Fund Administrator is Tidal ETF Services LLC. The investment sub-adviser is ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95f502d1-fa2f-4c78-97ed-0ab958089a51

David Hanono Defiance ETFs +1 833-333-9383 email us here