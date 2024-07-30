Plug Power Names Amazon Executive as its New COO

14-Year Amazon Veteran Was Responsible for Global Engineering Services

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, hired Dean Fullerton as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Fullerton joins from Amazon, where he was responsible for engineering services for North America, Europe and emerging countries.



As COO for Plug, Fullerton will collaborate with the executive team to develop and implement strategic plans, identifying growth opportunities and operational improvements. In his position he will have global responsibility for project execution, manufacturing, supply chain and hydrogen generation. Fullerton’s role will be integral in steering the organization towards its strategic objectives while maintaining operational efficiency and fostering a culture of innovation and high performance.

“Hiring Dean as COO is a landmark hire for our organization,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh. “As a long-time client of ours, we have a strong working relationship with Dean and look forward to his contributions to the expansion of our logistics operations as we pioneer and scale up a vertically integrated green hydrogen ecosystem.”

With increasing responsibilities over a 14-year tenure at Amazon, Fullerton was most recently Vice President of Global Engineering and Security Services at Amazon. In this role, he oversaw Operations Engineering, Planning and Analytics, Reliability and Maintenance Engineering, Global Security, Real Estate Transactions and Global Procurement.

A proven leader in the supply chain and logistics engineering industry, Fullerton built the largest, most complex automated ecommerce network in the world, including an approximately $1.5 billion airport and automated parcel facility. His other key achievements include building Amazon’s hydrogen economy team, including projects to support powered industrial trucks, airport ground support equipment, delivery vans, and backup generators previously powered by electricity, fuel, and lead acid batteries, resulting in the reduction of Amazon’s carbon footprint and tens of millions of dollars in savings.

He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He began his career with United Parcel Service working for 13 years in Industrial Engineering, then spent eight years as a Principal/Director at a supply chain and logistics engineering consulting firm. Prior to joining Amazon, he worked for Gap Inc. as Senior Director of Engineering and Maintenance for North America.

Plug and Amazon have a long-standing business relationship, marked by strategic investments and successful collaborations. In April 2017, Amazon entered into a significant agreement to purchase Plug’s hydrogen fuel cell solutions to power its material-handling equipment. Over the last seven years, the partnership has grown and expanded to more sites and more applications of Plug’s hydrogen fuel cells. Through the partnership with Plug, Amazon has been able to achieve many of its corporate sustainability goals and improve the efficiency of its logistics operations.

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants for commercial operation. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

