Uber Freight Drives Significant Growth in Canada with Innovative LTL Solutions

Uber Freight’s collaborative multi-stop network boosts reliability, efficiency, and cost-savings for Canadian shippers

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight, the leading end-to-end enterprise suite powering intelligent logistics, today announced growth in the Canadian market, propelled by its innovative collaborative shipping model. Since 2021, Uber Freight’s engineered Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) network has expanded by 50%, contributing significantly to the company’s overall Canadian market growth. This translates to approximately $800M (CAD) in total freight under management (FUM).



“Canada is a crucial market for Uber Freight, and our unique LTL solutions have been a key driver of our success here,” said Craig Watson, Vice President and Managing Director (Canada) at Uber Freight. “Our collaborative network optimizes load combinations and routing, significantly improving reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for shippers across the country.”

Uber Freight’s multi-stop LTL network moves more than 10,000 pallets out of the Greater Toronto Area per week, with over 4,500 pallets transported southbound into the United States. By combining shipments from multiple shippers into optimized, multi-stop routes, Uber Freight reduces unnecessary stops and improves overall shipment performance.

Enhancing Cost-Efficiency and Reliability

Traditional LTL shipping often faces challenges such as rate increases and added terminal stops for load sorting and consolidation, impacting on-time performance and cost-effectiveness. Uber Freight’s approach eliminates these extra steps by leveraging its scale and marketplace technology to consolidate shipments based on load size, type, and destination. This streamlines pickup and drop-off processes, resulting in a 95-97% on-time performance (OTP) and saving shippers an average of 10-20% compared to traditional LTL methods.

“Reliability is table stakes for shippers that require LTL services, and it’s essential that when they procure capacity, their goods make it to their destination on-time, with significantly fewer shortages and damages,” added Watson. “Our approach reverse engineers traditional LTL, taking into account information like geography, distance, deadlines, and related routes. From there, algorithms work to automatically align schedules, find synergies across routes, and eliminate inefficiencies. The end result is the optimal orchestration between shippers and carriers, increasing utilization, efficiency, and trust across stakeholders.”

Real-World Impact

Shippers can manage their LTL loads directly within the Uber Freight Transportation Management System (TMS) for best-in-class freight planning, visibility, and execution, and have access to an expansive pool of domestic and cross-border carriers. Furthermore, Uber Freight’s carrier network supports a variety of goods, including food-grade, chilled, ambient, and frozen LTL shipments.

“Our partnership with Uber Freight began over 15 years ago when our business, which included a large LTL component, became increasingly complex to manage in-house. Uber Freight seamlessly integrated into our team, bringing a deep understanding of the industry and our freight needs, along with exceptional adaptability,” said Domenic Costa, Senior Director, Supply Chain at Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp., a Mondelēz International company. “Their efforts have allowed us to meet our customers’ expectations while controlling costs. They consistently optimize routes and consolidate shipments without compromising service quality or on-time delivery. Uber Freight is an invaluable asset to our supply chain and has enabled us to continue growing.”

Uber Freight carriers benefit from an optimal combination of shipments, advanced routing technology, and demand from Uber Freight’s extensive network of shippers. This ensures seamless coordination of backhaul loads, maximizing revenue in both directions.

“The Uber Freight platform makes finding and booking loads a breeze,” said Oleg Khovaylo, Vice President at Coolway Transport. “The technology is smart and recommends loads that work best for our lanes, allowing us to optimize our routes and earn more per mile. Their large network of shippers also enables us to keep utilization high and better understand market conditions.”

Pioneering a New Standard in Logistics

Uber Freight is setting a new benchmark in supply chain technology and service, leveraging innovative logistics tools and domain expertise to meet the evolving needs of shippers and carriers. Today, major Canadian-based companies like Bimbo Bakehouse, Dr. Oetker, and Furlani Foods depend on Uber Freight’s collaborative shipping model to move goods across Canada and the United States. With more than $18 billion in global FUM, Uber Freight continues to expand its footprint across North America, committed to delivering industry-leading solutions to shippers and carriers of all sizes.

To get started with Uber Freight LTL, visit https://www.uberfreight.com/carrier-network/ltl-freight .

ABOUT UBER FREIGHT

Uber Freight is a market-leading enterprise technology company powering intelligent logistics. With a suite of end-to-end logistics applications, managed services and an expansive carrier network, Uber Freight advances supply chains and moves the world’s goods. Today, the company manages over $18 billion of freight and one of the largest networks of carriers. It is backed by best-in-class investors and provides services for 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Del Monte Foods, Nestle, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and more. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com .