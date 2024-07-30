The Devon Group and WorkTech Announce Alliance to Support Burgeoning HR Technology Community

Global Technology PR Leader and Strategic Advisory Firm Combine Forces to Serve Technology Providers at All Stages of Growth

RED BANK, N.J., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology public relations leader The Devon Group today announced its partnership with WorkTech, the most trusted source of market intelligence and strategic advice for the HR tech industry. Bringing together the expertise of both teams, this collaboration represents a unique opportunity for HR technology solutions providers seeking guidance around marketing and communications strategy, corporate actions and more.



Founded by principal analyst George LaRocque, WorkTech’s offerings include exclusive insights and research, strategy and go-to-market services, support for fundraising and M&A and ecosystem and partnership development programs. A former practitioner with over 25 years in HCM, LaRocque’s deep industry experience helps HR service providers, technology vendors and investors navigate this rapidly evolving space through its proprietary market intelligence. LaRocque is also the driving force behind the Impact WorkTech global community and chair of the HR Tech Investor Summit, held at the annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

The Devon Group possesses a similar deep expertise in the HR technology sector. Its founder and CEO, Jeanne Achille, ran payroll and HR product management at two top-tier HR tech vendors before starting the firm. Managing Partner Kate Achille combines more than 12 years of experience at Devon with recruitment brand leadership at a Fortune 50 company. Together, they lead an agile team that helps Devon clients build advocacy with key audiences that influence buying decisions.

Kate Achille explained, “Devon clients rely on WorkTech’s trusted data and insights to make better decisions and ‘see around corners’ before it’s too late to enact change. Given our like-minded approach to ensuring our clients' success, this partnership will enable us to offer additional insights that were previously unattainable.”

LaRocque shared, “When it comes to implementing impactful PR strategies, The Devon Group is unsurpassed in this industry. They understand the technology and know who to get in front of to develop new audiences and reach target buyers. Through this partnership, WorkTech and The Devon Group will leverage each team’s expertise to ensure our clients reach their desired outcome.”

About WorkTech

WorkTech is a market analyst and advisory firm that is the source of truth for industry data on Work and HR Tech innovation. It provides market analysis, advisory services, data-driven research, and exclusive insights on the future of work and emerging technology that supports it. For more information on WorkTech or to read up on the latest deals in the global Work Tech market, visit www.1worktech.com.

About The Devon Group

Since 1994, The Devon Group has been helping technology companies differentiate and promote the products, services and thought leadership that advance organizational success. Through Devon’s award-winning custom communications programs that drive performance, innovation and growth strategies, the company’s clients achieve increased revenue, brand awareness and audience engagement. For more information, please visit www.devonpr.com.

Media Contact: info@devonpr.com